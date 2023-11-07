Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AVUV: Now May Be A Good Time To Add

Nov. 07, 2023 2:17 AM ETAvantis US Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)AL, BCC, GT, MLI, R
Dividend Hiker profile picture
Dividend Hiker
15 Followers

Summary

  • Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in small-cap value stocks in the US.
  • AVUV has shown strong performance since its inception, with a compound annual growth rate of over 11%.
  • The Fund offers diversification with well-diversified holdings across various sectors and has outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Value Index.

Concept words ETF on wooden blocks, acronym ETF which refers to Exchange Traded Fund inscribed on wooden cubes United States dollars. Economy and investments.

wombatzaa

Investment Thesis

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that focuses on investing in small-cap companies in the United States, which it identifies as underrated value stocks. According to its prospectus, AVUV takes a long-term

This article was written by

Dividend Hiker profile picture
Dividend Hiker
15 Followers
I'm in my forties, and ever since my study of mathematics and mathematical economics, I've been on a journey towards financial freedom and affluence. So my experience in investing dates back more than 20 years.My approach is mainly value oriented, with a fondness for dividends and dividend growth and a mostly long-term horizon. However, I also try to seize other opportunities that the market presents to me.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AVUV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AVUV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVUV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.