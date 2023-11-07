drewhadley/iStock via Getty Images

The Stock Has Now Outperformed The Company

When I last wrote about Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) in May 2023, I titled this first section "The Company Continues To Outperform The Stock". In the last 6 months, the stock has caught up and then some, producing a total return of 59%, in contrast to 6.5% for the S&P 500 (SP500) and -9% for the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU).

This is not to say that the company isn't performing well. Constellation's 3Q results were excellent. The company's nuclear plants, already best-in-class, had their best capacity factor in 2 years at 97.2%. Refueling outage days increased to 20 last quarter from 5 in 3Q 2022, but the typically unplanned non-refueling outage days declined to 10 from 26.

Constellation also performed well commercially, raising its gross margin guidance for the year by $400 million despite being nearly fully hedged. That means the company signed up new business and was able to optimize around market volatility through trading.

Constellation held the line on cost control, so they were able to also increase the EBITDA guidance for 2023 by $400 million to $3.9 billion at the midpoint. This is the third upward revision this year and is 25.8% over the original guidance for the year.

Compared to my May article, the EBITDA guidance is up 21.9%, compared to the 58% increase in the stock price. The valuation now looks a little stretched after this multiple expansion, even with some solid growth in 2024.

Outlook

Constellation has not formally released EBITDA guidance for 2024, but we can estimate from the margin and cost information provided by the company that it will grow about 6.4%. The company recently closed on its acquisition of a 44% stake in the South Texas Project Electric Generating Station from NRG Energy (NRG). This 2.65 GW nuclear plant will help the company better balance its sales in the ERCOT region where it currently relies on non-nuclear production plus more expensive purchased power. 2024 also brings the first year of the nuclear Production Tax Credit that arose from the Inflation Reduction Act. Although market prices are right on the verge of where the PTC phases out, the company still expects a $150 million benefit in 2024. If prices go down, the PTC will act as a hedge, increasing to offset the lower market prices. Overall, Constellation predicts a $250 million increase in gross margin in 2024, from $9.2 to $9.45 billion.

On the cost side, the company actually expects a $100 million decline in operations and maintenance expense. This is offset by a $100 million increase in "Other", mostly due to higher interest on the debt issued for the South Texas plant deal. Taxes other than income tax look like they will be up $50 million but this will be offset by a 1% lower effective income tax rate. Overall, costs look flat with 2023, so I would expect EBITDA to increase $250 million in parallel with gross margin to $4.15 billion in 2024. This is year-on-year growth of 6.4%.

Valuation

I have updated the comparison with other generation-focused utilities that I have shown in previous articles. NRG has increased its EBITDA guidance by 3% since May, far below Constellation's increase. Vistra has not released 3Q earnings at the time of writing, but based on analyst estimates, I expect they will raise their guidance around 5%.

All three stocks have seen considerable price gains since May. Vistra and NRG stocks have appreciated nearly as much as Constellation's 58%. VST was up 53% and NRG was up 45%. Consequently, the EV/EBITDA multiple of all three stocks has increased, and Constellation remains about 4-5 multiple points above the other two. Some premium is warranted for Constellation given its lower debt and lack of preferred stock, but at almost 12x EBITDA it is looking stretched on an absolute basis.

I also like to compare Constellation to T&D focused regulated utilities. While Constellation's rates are not specifically regulated, they are now supported by the PTC's. This makes them less volatile than the market prices that non-nuclear generation companies are exposed to. In May, Constellation was the cheapest when compared to 5 regulated utilities based on EV/EBITDA. Since then, the regulated utility stocks have underperformed the market, and Constellation now ranks in the middle of the 6 companies.

Capital Management

Constellation's dividend still looks more appropriate for a growth stock than a typical utility. At $0.282 quarterly, it has doubled from the first year as a public company in 2022 but is still only a yield of 0.9%. The dividend will use about $368 million of cash this year. The company has returned more capital this year through buybacks. Through 3Q, Constellation has bought back $750 million of stock out of a $1 billion authorization.

Constellation issued $1.4 billion of debt to help finance the South Texas plant deal. As of quarter end, the proceeds were still being held in cash, resulting in the low net debt/EBITDA of 1.6 on the chart above. After the deal close, net debt/EBITDA still looks comfortable around 2.0. The new debt is a mixture of 10 and 30-year maturity. This leaves the overall maturity profile very spread out with no more than $1.1 billion due in any year and many years have zero debt due.

Conclusion

Constellation delivered a great operational quarter with a best-in-class capacity factor on its nuclear plants, supported by strong commercial performance and trading. They have revised EBITDA guidance up 25.8% this year and look to have about 6.4% growth in 2024.

At almost 12 EV/EBITDA, Constellation looks expensive compared to its generation-focused peers, although this is partially justified by Constellation's much lower leverage. Also, the nuclear production tax credit kicks in 2024, making Constellation's revenues less volatile than other generation companies and more like a regulated utility. Nevertheless, Constellation's valuation is now in the middle of a set of regulated utilities, compared to being cheaper than all of them in May.

CEG stock has delivered an impressive 59% total return following my Buy rating in May. Peers Vistra and NRG returned slightly less but have not guided up their EBITDA forecasts nearly as much. Still, Constellation's valuation is looking a little stretched compared to the wider Utility sector. I am happy owning the stock for the long term, but I am downgrading to Hold so that new buyers don't get shocked by a market correction.