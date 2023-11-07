Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lockheed Martin: Preparing For The Known

Nov. 07, 2023 2:42 AM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)
Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
767 Followers

Summary

  • Drawdowns can be devastating to a portfolio and can be the biggest enemy to portfolio growth over the long term.
  • In most situations, investors have no options to reduce drawdown but I present a thesis in one such special event (war) where investors have options to reduce drawdown.
  • The potential conflict between the US and China over Taiwan could have significant consequences for the stock market, making Lockheed Martin an attractive play in such a situation.
  • Lockheed Martin has also historically outperformed the S&P and has the potential to continue this behavior in light of the U.S. spending on defense and the company being a key benefactor.
  • The company also has great financials and attractively valued against its peers in the industry.

Female apprentice aircraft maintenance engineer work underneath jet engine

Monty Rakusen

The last four years have been quite eventful by any measure. From the pandemic to two ongoing wars now, investing would certainly seem challenging if you are looking at the macro. Part of long-term investing is to accept volatility as

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
767 Followers
I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LMT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LMT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.