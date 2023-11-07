Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MercadoLibre: Despite Superb Results, Priced For Perfection

Nov. 07, 2023 3:08 AM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)
Roman Vitasek, CFA profile picture
Roman Vitasek, CFA
402 Followers

Summary

  • MercadoLibre has shown strong operational momentum in all segments, exceeding expectations in its third quarter results.
  • Investors are pricing MELI for continued perfection, which may be risky if unexpected problems arise.
  • The company's valuation is set for perfection, with assumptions of 25% revenue growth for the next five years and 20% thereafter.

Mercado Livre Boeing 737 cargo airplane, on rainy day, at Gru airport, Guarulhos, State of São Paulo, Brazil. December 28, 2021

Felipe Gustavo S Borges

Introduction

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is more than 20 years old company, but with its growth profile and business expansion it rather looks like a young booming start-up. Over the years, the company has successfully built e-commerce business supported by

This article was written by

Roman Vitasek, CFA profile picture
Roman Vitasek, CFA
402 Followers
I am a portfolio manager at IAD Investments, an asset management company based in Slovakia. My investment universe are Emerging Markets with the main focus on companies located in Central and Eastern Europe. My goal as a manager is to search for undervalued companies and mistakes in the markets and incorporate these views in the investment portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MELI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MELI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MELI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MELI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.