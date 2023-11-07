Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Seritage Growth Properties: A Promising Turnaround Post-Sears Spin-Off

Myriam Alvarez
Summary

  • Seritage Growth Properties adeptly capitalizes on its leasing model in flourishing markets like California, Florida, and Texas.
  • Strategic financial maneuvering, such as prepaying its term loan and property sales, fortifies SRG against potential economic adversities.
  • Despite challenges from its Sears Holdings spin-off origin, support from Berkshire Hathaway and reduced redevelopment costs indicate a potential turnaround for SRG.
  • My adjusted EBITDA estimate suggests a "buy" rating with a price target of $10.14 per share, indicating a 29.6% upside underpinned by SRG's strategic debt management and asset liquidation initiatives.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), a promising self-administered REIT, adeptly capitalizes on its leasing model to bolster revenue, particularly in flourishing markets like California, Florida, and Texas. This adeptness is reflected in the favorable lease rates within its multitenant retail assets

My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

