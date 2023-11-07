Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold Prices Record Their Strongest October Surge In Nearly Half A Century

Nov. 07, 2023 3:26 AM ET
Frank Holmes profile picture
Frank Holmes
4.06K Followers

Summary

  • Gold had its strongest October since 1978, rallying 7.3% despite rising Treasury yields and a strong US dollar.
  • Central banks are buying gold at a record pace, with China, Poland, and Turkey being the biggest buyers in the third quarter.
  • Japan's gold rush is driven by the yen's slide against the US dollar and concerns about inflation, making gold and gold mining equities a better investment strategy.

Gold ingots

brightstars/iStock via Getty Images

The price of gold had its best October in nearly half a century, defying tough resistance from surging Treasury yields and a strong U.S. dollar. The yellow metal rallied an incredible 7.3% last month to close at $1,983 an ounce, its strongest

This article was written by

Frank Holmes profile picture
Frank Holmes
4.06K Followers
Frank Holmes is a Canadian-American investor, venture capitalist and philanthropist. He is CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors, a publicly traded investment company based in San Antonio, TX, that oversees more than $4 billion in assets (Nasdaq: GROW). He is known for his expertise in gold and precious metals and launching unique investment products. Holmes also serves as executive chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies, the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company (TSX.V: HIVE).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.