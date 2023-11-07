Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LVMH: Finally At An Attractive Entry Point?

Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
288 Followers

Summary

  • LVMH has experienced a significant decline in the last six months, down around 22%.
  • A peer group analysis and a discounted cash flow analysis suggest that the company is currently fairly valued.
  • With the high quality of the company and the dominant market position in a growing market, these levels could be an attractive entry point.

Louis Vuitton

tupungato

LVMH Moet Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMUY) (OTCPK:LVMHF) has experienced a significant decline over the last six months and is currently down around ~22% in this time frame.

This poses the question if the luxury goods company - which always seems

This article was written by

Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
288 Followers
German Buy-Hold-Check investor. With a degree in both mechanical engineering and economics, I am able to understand, quantify, and interpret both the economics and (to some point) the technology of companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LVMHF, LVMUY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
Article Update Today, 3:56 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (131)
Thank you for reading!
I would really appreciate feedback and a follow if you enjoyed the article!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LVMHF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LVMHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LVMHF
--
LVMUY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.