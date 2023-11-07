The S&P 500's Market Regime Reestablishes Itself

mixmotive

It was just a week ago that we were looking at the serious prospect of a change in market regime for the S&P 500 (SPX). But now, we have strong evidence the market regime that's been in place since March 9, 2023, has reestablished itself. Because it has, the index rose 5.85% over the past week, closing out Friday, November 3, 2023, at 4358.34.

That increase points to a significant role for the U.S. Treasury yield curve in determining the market regime for the U.S. stock market. Last week's developments came as the Federal Reserve, which has strong control over short-term interest rates, chose to leave them alone. The Fed however has little control over long-term interest rates, which are set by the market.

Up through October 19, 2023, those rates had been headed higher and were moving toward "reverting", which is to say that long-term rates were increasing to where they would soon rise higher than the short-term rates controlled by the Fed. Since October 19, 2023, however, longer-term rates have fallen, with the U.S. Treasury yield curve becoming more inverted again as a result.

These changes affect publicly traded companies that borrow to support their long-term growth plans. Rising long-term rates would mean higher costs to borrow over the lifespan of their investments in their businesses, but falling long-term rates mean they will have lower costs. The first scenario was accompanied by falling stock prices, while the second has been accompanied by rising stock prices. These companies have better prospects for investors in the second scenario.

Stock prices have risen enough in response to the shifting of the long-term portion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve that the recent decline now looks fully like an outlier event with respect to the red-zone forecast range in the latest update for the alternative futures chart.

The past several weeks have provided the basis of a natural experiment, one that's given us the best look we've ever had at what can cause a change in market regime. Right now, with no change in market regime, the multiplier for the dividend futures-based model looks like it will continue unchanged with m = +1.5.

Meanwhile, for additional context behind what may be influencing the direction of the longer-term portion of the yield curve, here is our summary of the other market-moving events of the week that was.

The CME Group's FedWatch Tool's projections have changed in the past week. It now anticipates the Fed will only hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% through April (2024-Q2). Starting from May 1 (2024-Q2), investors expect deteriorating economic conditions will force the Fed to start a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six- to twelve-week intervals through the end of 2024.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's estimate of real GDP growth for the current quarter of 2023-Q4 is +1.2%, dropping from the +2.3% annualized growth it projected last week.

