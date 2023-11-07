Urupong

Investment Thesis

The number of mobile applications is growing fast, especially the number of mobile games. It might be surprising that these apps are mostly free, but this is because you are not the main customer in this business model.

Users like you are the audience, while the apps are utilizing the existence of the audience to gain money from advertisers. This is the biggest source of revenue, which AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) helps optimize. AppLovin is an amazing business with its machine learning ad matching algorithm. The mobile app developers desperately need its services.

It seems like an easy decision to invest in this name. However, the market seems to have already captured this growth potential. Even with optimistic assumptions, the upside potential is not encouraging.

That is why it gets a "Hold" rating.

Introduction

There is a high chance you look at your phone within an hour of waking up. Maybe that is the first thing you do. There is also a very high chance that you found and downloaded a new mobile app in the last couple of months.

You can tell just from your and your friend's experience that developing mobile applications is a huge industry. Any business that has a website also has a mobile app nowadays. There are apps that allow you to learn, read news, have fun, shop, discover music, and many more. Just recently, I downloaded an app to track my habits.

Mobile gaming is a whole other topic. It has been adopted widely as a great way to kill time. There are game publishers such as Zynga that mainly focus on mobile gaming. There is a reason for that. Mobile gaming alone generated 37% of the total revenue of the mobile application industry. With lots of different categories, this is a huge share.

I hear people discuss how sustainable this industry is. Users usually don't pay any money to download these apps. There are two big sources of revenue for mobile apps: advertising and in-app purchases, with advertising having a higher share. Every time you click on an ad shown through those mobile apps, the publisher earns money. That is why it is extremely important for developers to find the right ad to show you.

This is where AppLovin Corporation comes in.

Company Description

As we discussed, having the users click on ads is a big portion of how mobile app developers make money. AppLovin makes sure this process is optimized through its technology.

This wasn't always the main business proposition. Just three years ago, in 2020, more than 85% of total revenues came from the apps segment. This segment consists of 350 free-to-play games across five different genres, that are run by eleven studios. Some of these studies are owned by AppLovin, while others are independent partner studios.

Things changed at the end of 2020. It launched AXON, a machine-learning recommendation engine that is at the heart of the company's offerings. The algorithm makes sure that the user is shown relevant ads so there is a higher chance that the ad is clicked on. This launch has accelerated the earnings from the software business, as the company update presentation published in December 2021 suggests.

Company Update Presentation - December 2021

AppLovin still has mobile apps and generates revenue from them. However, that is not their main use. The company used the anonymous user data generated by its games to develop their market-leading recommendation engine. This data keeps feeding the system.

With the use of AppGraph, which stores and manages this anonymized data from millions of mobile devices, and AXON, AppLovin built software products and transformed into a business mobile app developers cannot do without. It offers AppDiscovery, which is powered by AXON and provides the technology to match advertiser demand with publisher supply. Additionally, it offers Max, an in-app bidding software for advertising places; Adjust, a marketing analytics platform; and Wurl, a TV platform distributing streaming video for content companies.

AppLovin 10-K

These services are much needed by both the advertisers and app (or in a sense advertisement place) publishers. Both of these customer groups win if the click rates on ads increase, which is what AppLovin products enable. A higher number of clicks on ads means higher revenue for publishers and higher traffic for the advertiser. This is achieved by showing relevant ads to each individual user.

This win-win relation is shown perfectly in the chart below. Advertiser demand and publisher supply are already there. AppLovin is the crucial connector of those two, enjoying the benefits of this position.

Company Update Presentation - December 2021

Advertising is a big industry. AppLovin does not only compete with advertising service providers for mobile apps, but also big platforms such as Facebook (META), Google (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN). Unity Software (U) is another big player competing in the mobile ad space. The interesting thing about AppLovin is that these mentioned companies are both competitors and customers. While Facebook publishes ads on its own platform, it might also pay AppLovin to show it on an app in an optimized way.

Despite the competition, AppLovin emerges as the leading service provider in the mobile app space.

Recent Developments

AppLovin went public in April 2021. It had already developed AXON by then. The stock appreciated in time and reached its peak of $112 in November 2021. However, it has been falling since then.

When inflation hits, interest rates are increasing rapidly, and words about a recession are out on the street, advertising is one of the first industries that people turn their back to. This is not without a reason. Companies try to cut costs during a recession, and they typically start with advertising.

Being a company that effectively empowers advertising, the stock took a big hit.

Seeking Alpha

However, it would be inaccurate to define what AppLovin does simply as advertising. This is not a service used by a consumer discretionary firm marketing its product. Those products can survive if you limit your marketing budget for a couple of years. Mobile app developers, on the other hand, desperately need to publish ads. That is the single biggest driver of their revenue. Therefore, AppLovin is not exposed to the same risks other advertising companies are.

The market started to understand this at the beginning of 2023. That would have been a perfect time to invest in this name. As the understanding spread, the stock continued to appreciate. It was slightly above $10 in January 2023. The stock is trading at $39 at the time of this article's writing.

The company's strong position that is resilient to economic downturns can also be seen by looking at its margins. While its gross margin fell from above 75% in 2019 to 60% now, its adjusted earnings margin is significantly higher thanks to the reduced percentage of SG&A costs.

S&P Capital IQ S&P Capital IQ S&P Capital IQ

The earnings call in August highlighted a strong performance by the software platform business with record revenue and high margins.

Long-Term Drivers

As discussed in the introduction, the mobile application space is huge and growing. According to Statista, the mobile app market reached from $155 billion in 2017 to $421 billion in 2022. The biggest genre by far was games, which is what AppLovin specializes in. The mobile app industry is expected to reach $674 billion in total revenue by 2027, with games reaching $250 billion.

Statista

Another interesting stat from Statista shows that advertising is by far the biggest source of revenue for mobile apps, followed by in-app purchases. While the share of advertising revenue was 63% in 2022, it is expected to reach 67% in 2027. The increasing share of advertising works as an amplifier for AppLovin's already growing target market.

Another driver of the business would be the transformation AppLovin is going through. It still has a significantly big portfolio of apps. However, the company announced that it does not need the first-party data anymore. The app portfolio is in strategic review, and we might expect divestitures from this portfolio. This would increase the percentage of revenue the software business generates, meaning higher margins for the overall business.

Valuation

The launch of AXON created a new source of revenue for the company. As we discussed above, that has accelerated the top and the bottom line significantly. As the mobile application and mobile gaming industries grow, AppLovin is likely to continue seeing similar levels of growth going forward.

Being generous, I assume they can sustain a revenue growth of around 10% for the next five years. In line with analysts' consensus, this assumption means they'll generate $3.1 billion in 2023 and $4.4 billion in 2027. See below:

S&P Capital IQ

This revenue expectation translates to an adjusted free cash flow of $819 million in fiscal year 2023 and nearly $1.2 billion in 2027.

We will use the long-term inflation target of 2% as the growth rate. The cost of equity is calculated as 12.4% using a long-term risk-free rate of 2%, a market risk premium of 5.7%, and the stock's 5-year equity beta of 1.83. The company has significant debt that seems to have an interest rate slightly above SOFR. As a result, we calculate a discount rate of 7.7%.

Using these numbers, we find an equity value of $15.4 billion, which means a target share price of $42 if we include the diluted common shares. This is a 7.1% upside over the current share price at the time of this article's writing.

APP - DCF Valuation

Risks

While the valuation results in some upside, it offers no margin of safety at all. A 7% upside potential in today's volatile market is not good of a reason enough to invest in this name, however good the underlying business is.

Additionally, there are "known unknowns" about the future of this business. I do think there is a strong business proposition here as the leading player in the mobile application market. However, they might be looking for different ventures. The company offered to buy Unity Software in August 2022, and Citi is now suggesting they might try it again with a revised offer. This would significantly change the business.

Conclusion

AppLovin has an amazing business. It wasn't always like this when it only had the apps. However, the launch of AXON in 2020 changed everything. It is now truly a software provider.

It is easy to see why mobile app developers love it. Its services are crucial for the industry to work. Therefore, the business is poised to grow as the industry grows.

Unfortunately, this growth potential seems to be priced in by the market. Even 10% annual growth for the next five years doesn't generate enough upside. This is why it gets a "Hold" rating. I recommend waiting for the stock the fall, or for unexpected positive news.