Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Afya: Poised For Growth, But Likely Fairly Valued

Nov. 07, 2023 4:09 AM ETAfya Limited (AFYA)
Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
298 Followers

Summary

  • Afya is a leading Brazilian medical education group focused on lifelong medical learning.
  • The company's growth is driven by acquisitions, robust cash flow, and rebounding demand post-pandemic.
  • Concerns about stock-based compensation, capital expenditures, and macroeconomic risks in Brazil are factors to consider.
  • Valuation multiples are below historical averages, suggesting a balanced investment stance.
  • AFYA's outlook is characterized by ambitious growth plans for 2028.

Students Listening To Teacher Talking In Dental Surgery

Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) stands as Brazil's leading medical education group, offering a comprehensive physician-centered ecosystem that empowers students on a lifelong journey of medical learning. This journey begins when they enter medical school and extends throughout

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
298 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AFYA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AFYA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AFYA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.