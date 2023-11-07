DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Rocket Lab's Anticipated Financial Results

On November 8, Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) is expected to release its financial results. Since its July peak, the stock has dropped by 40%. The explanation is clear. The company's Q2 revenue growth result was 12%, a considerable decrease from Q1's 35% growth. Q3 revenue growth guidance is 19%, which is an improvement over Q2 but still not very impressive.

Market Sentiment

Another factor contributing to the 40% drop in Rocket Lab's share price from its peak is that the overall market has turned more risk-averse in recent months due to the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking cycle.

From July through October 2022, short sellers have targeted companies that are losing money as the Fed's messaging on rate hikes has spooked investors and prompted a shift toward less risky assets. Rocket Lab fits the profile of a company that is currently unprofitable and burning through cash.

With $200 million in cash on hand, the company's free cash outflow in the second quarter was $54 million. In Q3, the company anticipated EBITDA of -$10~-$14 million, which is an improvement over Q2's -20 million. Without taking into account the impact on working capital, the cash burn in Q3 if the capex is the same as in Q2 will be $35 million. Its cash and cash equivalents could drop to $306 million as a result. This suggests the company has cash for operations for the next two years. Hence, the market has not priced the company with a distressed valuation. However, this can be a significant risk to be monitored going forward.

Additionally, we will discuss two incidents that have a negative impact on the industry as follows:

Launch Operations and Setbacks

On September 19, the company had a launch failure. This ended a run of 19 consecutive successful launches for the Electron rocket and marked the third failure in more than three years. Now, before resuming launches, Rocket Lab will carry out a thorough investigation and determine necessary corrective measures.

The recent failed launch of Rocket Lab's Electron rocket could potentially lead to delays or cancellation of future contracted launches. Prolonged launch delays could significantly increase Rocket Lab's cash burn rate. If the cash burn rises substantially from the current estimate of $36 million per quarter to above $76 million per quarter, it would represent a concerning level of cash outflows. This could lead to a repricing of the stock as a distressed asset, rather than a high-growth company. If Rocket Lab's valuation were to fall to only $600 million in equity value, it would represent a severe decline from the current market capitalization of $2.2 billion.

Market Dynamics

After declaring bankruptcy in April, Virgin Orbit sold its assets to the company. Although this might represent a fantastic deal for Rocket Lab, it might also indicate a short-term slowdown in commercial demand. There is evidence to back up this claim, such as the fact that the defense industry accounted for the majority of the Q2 backlog increase. Government or large companies' defense contracts have smaller margins than commercial contracts. In addition, Rocket Lab anticipated that Q3's gross margin would be comparable to Q2. The valuation may be further pressured if the margin is capped at its current level.

The foundation of our initial bull thesis was also the enormous potential for commercial applications, such as telecommunication space. Therefore, muted commercial contract development ought to have a short-term restricted effect on stock performance.

In addition, SpaceX recently disclosed that its Q1 earnings totaled $55 million. This implies that SpaceX is now better positioned to fight prices. Despite having a different focus than SpaceX, Rocket Lab may face more competition pressure if SpaceX launches a price war.

Risk and Reward: Valuation

The stock is currently valued as a growth stock. From 2022 onward, Rocket Lab's stock was trading at a level of P/S 9x. The stock's recent volatility, which was brought on by a slowdown in revenue growth and a failed launch, did not significantly reduce its valuation multiple. Hence, we do not see the recent dip as a short-term buying opportunity.

In addition, estimating the revenue growth cadence is challenging due to the project's timing and the volatility in the pipeline. Our initial price target was estimated at the time when SpaceX operated at a loss. Now, that SpaceX turned to profitability can change the story a bit.

For Rocket Lab's price-to-sales multiple to expand beyond the current 9x level, we believe the company will likely need to return to profitability. The stock is unlikely to re-rate higher until Rocket Lab can demonstrate it can translate revenue growth into earnings growth rather than simply higher cash burn.

Per management's guidance and recent performance, we do not expect profitability to be achieved in Q3 2022. The quarterly adjusted EBITDA guidance of -$10 million to -$14 million indicates the company is not yet at the point of generating net income. As such, significant multiple expansion above 9x appears unlikely this quarter.

However, from a longer horizon, if Rocket Lab can sustain double-digit revenue growth in 2024 as we anticipate, the company may be able to maintain its current P/S multiple of 9x. The top-line growth could give investors enough confidence to justify the premium valuation even without profitability. But expanding beyond 9x will be difficult without profits.

Conclusion

We believe Rocket Lab's current share price in the $4-4.5 range is supported by its backlog of approximately $500 million in contracted launches. However, investors should monitor backlog growth and margin trends closely, as the recent rocket failure could potentially impact new order momentum.

If cash burn rises significantly above the projected $36 million per quarter to over $76 million, it could trigger a sell-off given the currently negative market sentiment toward unprofitable companies. As such, we view the risk-reward as balanced at current levels.

Considering Rocket Lab maintains a dominant position in the small launch vehicle niche, and recent industry bankruptcies like Virgin Orbit could strengthen the company's competitive position, we remain positively inclined toward Rocket Lab from a cyclical investment horizon.

While mindful of the risks, we maintain a Buy rating on Rocket Lab. We believe the company can leverage its leadership in the small launch market and technical expertise to drive additional backlog growth.