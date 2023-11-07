Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buying More Hasbro

Nov. 07, 2023 4:42 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)3 Comments
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.93K Followers

Summary

  • Hasbro shares have dropped about 25% in the past month, making it a potentially less risky investment.
  • The company's financial performance has been soft, but the dividend remains relatively secure and has a higher yield than the risk-free rate.
  • HAS stock is trading at a near decade-low valuation, making it a potentially attractive investment with potential returns worth the associated risks.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” Los Angeles Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment

It’s been only about a month since I wrote my negative piece on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), and in that time the shares are down about 25% against a gain of about 3% for the S&P 500. I

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.93K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HAS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'll be buying 300 more shares when the market opens on November 7

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

d
dinoperson
Today, 5:33 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.19K)
Worth looking into.
What’s their latest and greatest?
A
A Serious Man
Today, 5:12 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.32K)
Too much debt to buy just for a divvy and it appears to be not growing at any appreciable rate. I'll pass.
s
sdavid04191
Today, 4:55 AM
Comments (4.44K)
What you are saying is true. ie. the stock does seem to be a value at the current price. I have been a long time holder and what I saw of this company when I first purchased was very encouraging. Unfortunately, the current management crew has made numerous blunders and have over promised and under delivered in too many of the last few earnings call. Value based on past history is one thing. A vote of no confidence IMO trumps that. I'm not buying any more and will probably be abandoning my current position should the stock make an upward move.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HAS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HAS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HAS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.