Siemens: Leading Automation Business With Growing Earnings Visibility

Nov. 07, 2023 4:54 AM ETSiemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)ABBNY, SBGSF
White Star Research
Summary

  • Since a major corporate restructuring a few years ago, Siemens has successfully engaged in the transition to a fully integrated technology, capitalizing on several key trends.
  • Increasing shift to SaaS revenues in its industry-leading automation segment should provide higher earnings visibility in the future and eventually drive a re-rating of shares.
  • Q3 figures were highly supportive of this, showing further growth in SaaS offerings with a record high order backlog to support sales against short-cycle de-stocking pressure.
  • Based on my estimate for FY23 EBITDA, Siemens trades c.15% below 5Y average fwd EV/EBITDA multiple and at a 14% discount to the closest peers, Schneider Electric and ABB.
  • I view this discount as unwarranted and apply a peer-based 12.3x EV multiple to my FY23ae EBITDA to estimate a fair value per share of €156 and initiate Siemens at a Buy rating.

Siemens-Logo auf einem Bürogebäude in Nürnberg.

huettenhoelscher/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY) is a German industrial legacy, founded in 1847 in a Berlin backyard and relocating to Munich after the Second World War, the company has since then manufactured about everything you could imagine from

Finance Professional with strong Interest in Markets and Macro focusing on Long-Only Large Cap Growth at a Reasonable Price

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIEGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

