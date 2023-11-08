2 Fat Yields I'm Buying For An Abundant Retirement

nathanaparise

Co-authored by Treading Softly

What comes to mind when I say "abundance"? For many, we think of having a large amount or above what's needed.

When I think of abundance, I think of a bumper crop. When farmers are planting their fields to grow their crops, they have an expected yield that they're aiming for from that year's production. When they receive a bumper crop, it means that that yield has far exceeded their expectations, and now they have more than they originally planned for. This excess provides some additional revenue that they previously would not have had for the same amount of labor that they put in originally.

In the market, you can choose to create a bumper crop in your portfolio by investing for income, especially when others are running away. Bear markets determine who becomes millionaires in bull markets. Everyone loves a bull market, and I do just as much as the next person but now is the time to lay the foundation to have abundance in your retirement.

Let's take a look at two outstanding picks that can help you do just that.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: ARI - Yield 13.3%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI) is a commercial mortgage REIT. It generates profits from lending directly to businesses using commercial real estate as collateral. These mortgages are floating-rate, which means that ARI benefits from high interest rates. However, over the past year, we have seen ARI's share price decline as investors fear the risk of defaults on mortgages.

We aren't too concerned about defaults. While they are never fun, the reality is that the financial impact of defaults is usually mitigated. Mortgage REITs have a lot of flexibility when a borrower defaults. They can renegotiate the mortgage to more sustainable terms or they can foreclose on the property, which for commercial properties the borrower is usually willing to sign over the deed. It isn't like residential real estate where some tenants will fight in court or turn over a house that has been damaged beyond repair. Once ARI gains ownership of the property, they can then either auction it, sell it through a broker, or maintain ownership of it and operate it themselves. This allows them to hold the property until market conditions are favorable.

Here is a look at the properties that ARI owns, which were received from borrowers who defaulted. Source

ARI Q3 Presentation

A hotel that is cash flow positive, a development that is still under construction and will be sold as completed, and another hotel that they expect to sell on the open market in Q4. ARI is going to get some return on all of these, and remember, these are loans that defaulted. A default on a commercial mortgage does not mean a 100% loss.

The greatest risk to any mortgage REIT is leverage. When mortgage REITs fail, I'll bet you that the core reason for that failure was a breakdown of the balance sheet. When the REIT is forced to sell assets at a discount to manage their debt, that is bad. With a sound balance sheet, a REIT has the option to manage real estate and ensure they are getting the best possible recovery. If a REIT is worried about repaying its own debt, then assets are sold while distressed just to get cash ASAP. So let's look at ARI's capital structure.

ARI Q3 Presentation

ARI is leveraged at 2.8x debt to equity. We like to see them under 3x in current conditions, and would really be hesitant to own any commercial mortgage REIT at 4x+. While some commercial mortgage REITs in the past have operated at 4-6x, that is very risky, especially in the current environment.

Additionally, ARI has no near-term debt maturities. The October convertible notes were just repaid, and they have nothing else to worry about until 2026. Finally, ARI has $805 million in unencumbered real estate assets, which could be offered as collateral if needed. This prudent balance sheet management gives us confidence that ARI will not collapse under pressure.

ARI Q3 Presentation

ARI is trading at a huge discount to book value, and book value already includes projected losses based on today's information. While it is reasonable to believe that losses might be greater than projected, today's 35% discount is pricing in a lot larger losses than anyone could reasonably expect, even in a recessionary scenario.

The market is willing to sell ARI at a five-finger discount, and I'm happy to be buying!

Pick #2: BRSP - Yield 12.8%

BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) is a commercial mortgage REIT that has been taking a very conservative approach. It is maintaining a high level of liquidity with $183 million in cash on hand ($1.41/share), low leverage at 1.9x, and a dividend that is very low relative to cash flow with a payout ratio of only 71% of distributable earnings. Source

BRSP Q3 Presentation

Previously, BRSP was externally managed by Colony Capital, and as "Colony Credit" the company overdistributed and saw book value erode away as a collection of mezzanine level and other questionable loans defaulted or were sold at a discount. As a result, book value was in terminal decline.

Now that BRSP has internalized management, and the helm is under the control of Michael Mazzei, BRSP has completely changed how they do business. Instead of allowing book value to erode, BRSP is retaining capital which is offsetting credit losses. Last quarter, CECL (current expected credit loss) estimates increased $0.06/share, but that was fully offset by earnings that exceeded the dividend.

BRSP Q3 Presentation

BRSP has been able to retain this much cash while also remaining among the most conservative commercial mortgage REITs with their leverage. Additionally, BRSP has migrated its portfolio to senior mortgages, with mezzanine loans now making up only $0.60/share.

BRSP Q3 Presentation

BRSP does have some credit issues in its portfolio, and that is one reason why it is prioritizing liquidity and a conservative balance sheet to deal with them. BRSP has 12 risk-rated loans and a CECL reserve of $0.69/share.

BRSP Q3 Presentation

BRSP has been quick to identify watch list loans for investors, and openly discuss them on the earnings call. Mortgage REITs have a lot of options to manage loans that become distressed, from modifying the loan agreement to restructuring the loan, or even taking ownership of the property and managing it themselves. The amount reflected in CECL is the amount the impact that management expects is at risk of being lost. Of course, that is an estimate and actual losses can be higher or lower. Remember, the book value of $11.55/share already reflects the impact of CECL. The current market price reflects losses that are 8x larger than BRSP's current CECL reserve. BRSP is projecting they might lose $90 million, the market is priced for them to lose over $700 million. BRSP's entire watch list is $575 million.

While it is very reasonable to believe that the real estate market might get worse, and losses might be larger than currently projected, BRSP realizing $700+ million in losses is an extremely unlikely scenario. Reality could very likely be somewhere in the middle, but much closer to $10 than to $6.

Meanwhile, BRSP has a ton of room on their cash flow to preserve the dividend, even in a very bad scenario. They have a balance sheet with a lot of liquidity to ensure they are not forced to sell loans at poor prices. BRSP has the flexibility to maximize the recovery when any borrower defaults. They will have every option available, and will not be constrained by their balance sheet.

We're not saying the commercial real estate market is super strong, we are saying that there is a price where the current risks are more than priced in. BRSP is in a position to manage its portfolio, it has a management team with a lot of experience, and it has taken prudent steps to ensure its balance sheet is prepared for a difficult environment. BRSP has been trading at a 45%+ discount to book value. Perhaps it is because it has been very conservative and pays out a lower dividend relative to book value than peers. Perhaps it is because of the black marks it received from prior management. Regardless, I am very happy to keep adding to my position and collect my dividend while waiting for the real estate market to stabilize.

Conclusion

With ARI and BRSP, We have two companies in a sector that is overwhelmingly believed to be in a state of collapse, which are both able to pay strong dividends because their management teams are highly defensive. There's a famous saying that "in the world of the blind, the one-eyed man is king." These two firms have proven to have the foresight and the capability within their management teams to earn strong income from their holdings, even as others are struggling. They have chosen to be defensive and proactive in how they manage their companies.

In your retirement, you need to be proactive as well. If you want a retirement that is marked by abundance and enjoying a bumper crop of income compared to what others are trying to survive on, then you too need to take steps to create a portfolio that generates high levels of income. Not every single position in your portfolio needs to have eye-popping double-digit yields like the ones discussed today. But rejecting high yields simply because they're high is a fool's errand. I want you to have a retirement marked by abundance. An abundance of happiness from the time you spend with your loved ones, an abundance of income to be able to overcome your expenses, and an abundance of hobbies and experiences that you didn't have time to experience before because you were forced to earn the income that you are now enjoying.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.