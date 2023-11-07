Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Prologis Series Q Preferred: Uncompelling At Current Price

Empyrean Research profile picture
Empyrean Research
39 Followers

Summary

  • Prologis is the largest owner/operator of industrial real estate in the world.
  • The Series Q preferred equity is currently trading at an implied 6.0% yield-to-call.
  • There may be other equity and fixed-income opportunities that offer more compelling risk- and liquidity-adjusted returns.

Aerial view of large Amazon distribution Warehouse in Leeds, UK

Teamjackson

Summary

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is the largest owner/operator of industrial real estate in the world. Its Series Q preferred equity (OTCQB:PLDGP) is currently trading at an implied 6.0% yield-to-call. Given the likelihood of PLD exercising its call to redeem

This article was written by

Empyrean Research profile picture
Empyrean Research
39 Followers
I built a strong foundation in finance while working in private equity. My academic credentials include a bachelor’s degree in finance from a well-respected institution. My primary focus in my professional capacity is on hard assets, where I perform in-depth analysis on commodities, real estate, and infrastructure investments, among others. Despite my hard asset focus at work, I embrace a generalist approach in my personal investing activities. I diversify across various asset classes and geographies to mitigate risk and capitalize on market inefficiencies. My track record includes consistent, above-market returns with a focus on long-term growth and value creation. I am excited to contribute to Seeking Alpha because I am passionate about sharing my investment insights and helping others in their financial journey. My articles will mainly concentrate on underfollowed growth stories and deep value situations. I hold a particular interest in the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sector, where I believe there are multiple untapped opportunities for savvy investors. My motivation for writing is twofold: firstly, to leverage my skills and experiences to uncover hidden gems in the investment world that are often overlooked by mainstream analysts; and secondly, to build a community of informed investors who can benefit from each other’s knowledge and perspectives.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLDGP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PLDGP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLD
--
PLDGP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.