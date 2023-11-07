Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Agnico Eagle: Tier One Assets, Strong Financials Makes This A Buy

Nov. 07, 2023
Summary

  • Agnico Eagle owns tier-one assets in tier-one jurisdictions. 86.9% of the company's revenue derives from Canada and Australia, and the remaining is from Mexico and Finland.
  • The last quarter's results are solid. The average realized price was $1918/oz, compared to 2Q23 of $1726/oz. Agnico generated $1.62 billion in 3Q23, or 13.3% growth compared to 2Q22.
  • Agnico's financials are strong, with improved balance sheets, profitability, and prudent capital allocation. The company pays dividends with a 3.23% yield.
  • Agnico's EV/EBITDA and EV/Sales multiples are lower than their historical values. However, compared to Newmont and Barrick, Agnico is fairly priced.
  • Considering the fundamentals and the price action, my verdict is a buy rating.

Introduction

Gold stocks are a mandatory part of my portfolio. I like to invest in majors with attractive dividend yields. Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) is among those companies. It is, in my opinion, the best major gold miner with assets in top

I am a voracious reader and self-thought investor. In the past, I was an accountant in the maritime industry. Now, I am a happy retiree passionate about writing and financial markets. As the kids are grown up, I have time to pursue my endeavors: growing my portfolio and developing my writing skills. You will find enticing investment ideas in KD Research that are not limited by region or sector. However, all of them share a few common things: • They are overlooked. • They offer asymmetric risk rewards. • They pay dividends with juicy yields. When I filter for new ideas, I look for at least two of the three to be presented. As an investor and analyst, I prefer shipping and mining enterprises. However, I will dive deep without hesitation if I spot a company from another industry suitable for my investment style. My analytical approach is focused on fundamentals. Do not forget I was an accountant, and I love scrambling numbers. Nevertheless, the fundamentals are not good enough to time the market. I add technical analysis to avoid being too early or too late for the party. I am excited to join Seeking Alpha contributors and share my thoughts with SA's thriving investor community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

