Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shopify Blows Estimates Out Of The Water

Nov. 07, 2023 5:27 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CA
Catalyst Capital profile picture
Catalyst Capital
2.01K Followers

Summary

  • Shopify reported strong earnings, surpassing estimates with EPS of $0.24 and FCF of $270 million in Q3.
  • The company's revenue growth remains above 20% and it is gaining significant market share in the struggling retail industry.
  • Analyst estimates for 2024 and 2025 need to be revised upwards, with projected EPS of $1.20 to $1.35 for 2024 and $1.50 to $1.80 for 2025.
Shopify sign on their headquarters building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto

Last week I wrote about how fiscal discipline was in vogue at Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). On Thursday, the company reported earnings that showed this discipline in spades.

Estimates coming into the quarter were for non GAAP EPS of $0.14 and Free Cash

This article was written by

Catalyst Capital profile picture
Catalyst Capital
2.01K Followers
We seek outperformance by focusing on companies with significant near term drivers of value, or catalysts. None of our articles should be construed as investment advice. We may sell our positions at any point in time. Do your own research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHOP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SHOP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SHOP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHOP
--
SHOP:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.