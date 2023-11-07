Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Burberry: Fashioning A Bright Future Under Daniel Lee

Nov. 07, 2023 5:55 AM ETBurberry Group plc (BURBY), BBRYF
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.56K Followers

Summary

  • Burberry is a British luxury fashion house. Daniel Lee has recently taken over, previously responsible for the rapid growth of Bottega Veneta.
  • We believe the new direction of Burberry could yield improved growth in the coming years, supported by economic improvement in China.
  • Margins have been gradually improving in the last 5 years, as the business is continuing its successful enhancement of its brand.
  • Relative to peers, Burberry's growth has been underwhelming but the business is positioned well. Much is expected of management and its designers, but importantly, the foundations are strong.
  • Compared to peers and its historical average, Burberry stock is well priced, implying upside.

Burberry store in downtown Chicago, IL.

Joe Hendrickson

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Burberry has experienced a decade of soft growth and financial improvement, but the recent recruitment of Daniel Lee looks to be a game changer (Responsible for growing Bottega Veneta rapidly at Kering).

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.56K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BURBY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BURBY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BBRYF
--
BURBY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.