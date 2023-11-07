Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Management's Choice: Ares Capital's Strong Performance Didn't Yield Higher Returns

Nov. 07, 2023
Summary

  • Ares Capital reported strong results with a core of $0.59, reflecting higher net interest and increased dividends from investments.
  • The company announced an unchanged dividend at $0.48 and a net asset value of $18.99, a 3% yearly increase.
  • Ares Capital maintains a conservative payout approach, accumulating earnings for future growth and reducing risk for continued unchanged future distributions.
  • We aren't expecting increases in dividends.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) reported strong earnings with the core at $0.59, slightly above expectations, yet management held the dividend constant at $0.48. In past articles, we focused on possible gains in dividends particularly in our

I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is our largest BDC holding.

Comments (5)

Today, 7:11 AM
Prudent management decision. Rather keep the payout lower and dish out specials if warranted than increase the div permanently and run the risk of having to cut it later. Much appreciated as a steady income stream you can rely on.
Today, 6:56 AM
Thanks for the article about a favorite holding. ARCC certainly may not bring you the absolute top returns in the sector, but it might just bring the steadiest returns in all economic situations, assuming you don't want to pony up for the MAIN premium. Long holder of both, and several others.
@1.21 Jigawatts thanks and do agree.

Today, 6:26 AM
Thank you for a concise review on this topic.
@Ringerboy Ringer,

Thanks. This is the setup article for a coming companion next week. That article is likely the most important at least for me that I have seen on ARCC.

There was some really good help and understanding from those here who are a lot smarter than I. They added the details needed to look at what ARCC looks like in all cases of different interest rate conditions. I have been looking for that help for a long time.

I figured out the approach a long time ago but this article included the needed detail I didn’t have. If my approach really works, we should be able to figure out what management is really targeting whether on purpose or by collateral damage.

Thanks for posting,

