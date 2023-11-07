Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) reported strong earnings with the core at $0.59, slightly above expectations, yet management held the dividend constant at $0.48. In past articles, we focused on possible gains in dividends particularly in our Better Understanding Of Ares Capital Corporation's Coy Management. Thus far, investors found only an empty hand. This time around, analysts spent little time asking about increases. Clearly, Ares generates more cash than it pays. Shall we grab the mountain climbing gear and head up the rocky slope for a better view.

The Quarter

From the call, the company reported:

Core earnings of $0.59, 18% of last year. The result reflects higher net interest from floating loans and increased dividends generated from higher base interest rates.

Net investment income of $0.52.

A dividend of $0.48, unchanged.

Net asset value of $18.99, a 3% yearly increase.

Lower non-accruals at 1%, a fifteen-year low.

A strong liquidity position with approximately $5.3 billion available.

Closing the quarter with a cash leverage of 1.03, significantly lower than the target.

With respect to market conditions, the company noted:

Volatility induced from higher long-term interest rates continues.

Expecting a modestly better 4th quarter than the 3rd quarter with respect to volume, but, likely below 4th quarters of prior years.

"[S]ecurities at amortized cost were 12.4% at September 30, 2023, which increased from 12.2% at June 30, 2023 and 10.7% at September 30, 2022."

Management offered this statement concerning the future,

"However, with expectation that higher for longer interest rates will be required to tame inflation, volatility is returned to the capital markets. There is no doubt the unsettled international landscape in Ukraine and Israel, in particular, are adding to this volatility. Despite this constructive view on the portfolio and the economy generally as credit investors, we are laser focused on ensuring we are well prepared in the event of a more protracted economic downturn."

The quarter was again strong driven by higher interest rates a dynamic situation.

Ares' Business in a Nutshell

Ares operates as a business development corporation (BDC) lending to distressed businesses plus the middle market. The company describes itself,

[as] a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities."

Included in most of its presentations is a slide, similar to the following, offering investors a summary of the business and its diversity. The investments include only a few percentages of cyclical type exposure.

Ares Capital

Most of the investments are floating rate with returns driven higher from higher market interest (Fed) rates. At this point in the cycle, the company benefits immensely.

The Investor Payday

Now, for the most important topic, a discussion about dividends. In the past, our expectation with these really strong results was for increases driven from the idea that it pays investors or taxes. In our current view, higher dividends, including specials, might happen, but now isn't likely.

From a conference question and answer, actually the only question asked concerning dividends, Melissa Wedel of JPMorgan asked, "And then a question for Penni. Penni, did you have an update for us on any spillover income as of quarter-end?"

Penni Roll, CFO, answered,

"We have been continuing to accrue -- well, I may go back to -- we did finalize last year's tax returns. And the final spillover was about $1.18 per share or $643 million as we finalize that number, . . .. As we look into 2023, we continue to accrue excise tax to come to a similar level of spillover to last year. . .. But we are continuing to accrue excise tax at a similar level, if you annualize where we are this year-to-date versus the final expense for last year."

Within the latest 10-Q, the company offers this position,

Depending on the level of taxable income earned in a tax year, the Company may choose to carry forward taxable income in excess of current year dividend distributions from such current year taxable income into the next tax year and pay a 4% excise tax on such income, as required.

In the latest 10-K, management reported that for 2021 and 2022, "we recorded an expense of $30 million and $24 million, respectively, for U.S. federal excise tax." The amount suggest that the Ares earned and did not pay out $750 million above the minimum level. The $6 million represents approximately an additional $150 million in earnings not paid in 2021. For us, it seems important to understand what management isn't distributing. With the weighted average share count at 446 million in 2021, the amount per share not distributed equals approximately thirty-four cents or eight cents per quarter. Core earnings averaged fifty-one cents per quarter in 2021 with a dividend payout of approximately forty-two cents. Management chooses to keep most of the difference between core and distributions. This calculation represents one year, a practice we plan to continue.

In the last quarter, clearly, Ares decided to pay the tax and with doing so, lower the leverage to a value significantly lower than target. This is conservative management.

Risk & Reward

Ares continues its conservative management maintaining significant levels of earnings for future growth, a practice that probably should be further investigated. Yet, this approach removes risk for future distributions helping owners sleep better. Risks do exist primarily from deep recessions, still a very real possibility. The latest employment report points strongly at major job weakness. The household survey showed a net loss of 348K jobs. Still Ares seems poised to weather the coming storms, if one happens, without dividend cuts for several years with it's over a dollar in earnings carryover. The view from the top is beautiful, but of most importance, unchanging. We rate Ares a hold at prices over $19. Our hold recommendation is a reflection of price. This a pristinely operated company.