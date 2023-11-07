Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WEX: Continues To Succeed In Key Markets

Nov. 07, 2023 6:30 AM ETWEX Inc. (WEX)
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
371 Followers

Summary

  • WEX Inc. is well-positioned in its target markets and has a strong track record of revenue and earnings growth.
  • The company's recent acquisition of Payzer and its diversification strategy are expected to drive future growth.
  • WEX's scale, distribution model, and customer relationships give it a competitive edge in the market.

Man calculating budget and finances

damircudic

Thesis

I believe WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) is well positioned in its target markets, and the company's management has a strong track record of achieving robust revenue and earnings per share growth, which I expect to continue over the next two

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
371 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WEX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WEX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WEX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.