Bitcoin Is Encountering A Strong Resistance

Nov. 07, 2023 6:09 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)1 Comment
Summary

  • $30,000 - $35,000 is a strong resistance level for Bitcoin.
  • Aggregated trading volume across exchanges has increased at the same time.
  • Market sentiment is not optimistic.
  • Bitcoin is likely to retest the previous low of 16,000.

After several months of trading within the price range of $16,000 to $30,000, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is encountering strong resistance at $35,000 in the weekly time frame. We need to check whether it will break through this resistance to move higher

Vuong is an entrepreneur and investor aside from his duty on market analysis. He is running an investment management in cryptocurrencies, securities, futures, and options. He loves writing, and interests in the theoretical foundation of decentralization and the social impact of moral sentiment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

lappygums
Today, 7:08 AM
The resistance is called reality.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

