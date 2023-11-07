Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

California Resources: The Future Of Oil Is In California

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.46K Followers

Summary

  • There is polarization and heated debate surrounding the future of oil.
  • Here is the opportunity for financial gain by capitalizing on the unreasonable positions of others.
  • Understanding the biases and false beliefs of competitors is critical while seeking alpha in the market.
  • California Resources is significantly undervalued under key DCF measures supported by the viability of its unique energy strategy.

Oil pumpjack in residential area with oil refinery in the background.

Gary Kavanagh/iStock via Getty Images

"The truth is sometimes a poor competitor in the marketplace of ideas - complicated, unsatisfying, full of dilemmas, always vulnerable to misinterpretation and abuse." ― George F. Kennan

The future of oil in California? Golly, I

This article was written by

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.46K Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CRC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.