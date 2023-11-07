Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Don't Invest Based On Yield Alone: 4 ETFs With Big Income But High Risk

Nov. 07, 2023 9:35 AM ETJEPI, JEPY, QQQY, TSLY3 Comments
Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • 4 high yield ETFs, all focused on paying huge yields through the use of options within their strategy.
  • These ETFs attract income and retired investors with distribution yields averaging close to 60%.
  • The ETFs vary in their strategies, with some utilizing low beta stocks and out-of-the-money call options, while others focus on writing put options on specific indexes.
Inflated balloon dollar sign

Eoneren

I have covered High Yield Dividend ETFs in the past, but most of those ETFs were more traditional in nature, paying yields of 5% or so, and the strategy is more focused on holding high-yield individual dividend stocks. Those ETFs invested in dividend

Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
10.01K Followers

Mark Roussin is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of California. Mark has worked as a CPA, serving both public and private Real Estate corporations for over 10 years. Today, he provides his followers insights to both undervalued dividend stocks mixed with high-growth opportunities with a goal of them reaching financial freedom in the long-term. Mark tends to invest primarily in dividend stocks with a strong emphasis on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

Comments (3)

u
usiah
Today, 10:11 AM
Investing Group
Comments (13.84K)
Long JEPI and accumulating.

Retired income investor
g
grcinak
Today, 10:04 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.83K)
Words to the wise, often "high yield opportunities" are offset by loss of investment capital. Thank you.

In the meantime, while tossing a bag of popcorn into the microwave, I will await the contradictory comments...
j
jazznut
Today, 10:03 AM
Comments (2.4K)
Compared to the other three, JEPI (which I own) is very conservative in its methodology.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

