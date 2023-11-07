Adrian Vidal

S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY) has a long history of dividend growth spanning multiple decades even though dividends didn't grow every single year. There are periods where dividends were flat or down for years whereas there are also many periods where dividends grew at a solid pace such as the period from 2009 to 2021. Now, we are seeing signs of a slowdown within the index spanning through multiple sub-sectors.

S&P 500 Dividend History (multpl.com)

Between 2009 and 2021 we saw SPY's dividends to rise at a rate of 192% which is one of the fastest and most impressive growth rates in the history of the index. All 11 sub-sectors of the index posted dividend growth of at least 100% during this time with many sectors posting much more.

Data by YCharts

In the last year, only one out of the 11 sub-sectors of SPY actually posted a positive dividend growth. If you exclude communication sub-sector (XLC), dividend growth rates for sub-sectors of SPY ranged from -1% to -31% and this is in nominal terms. It would have looked a lot worse if we added inflation to the mix.

Data by YCharts

As a whole, SPY's dividend is down -11.3% year over year which is a pretty steep drop. As a matter of fact, the first quarter's dividend represented a drop of -15% year over year so this 11% drop is actually a slight improvement but still a drop nevertheless.

Data by YCharts

In the last 3 years, S&P 500 dividends grew by a total of only 0.20% even though we had a cumulative inflation of almost 20% during these 3 years. In real terms, S&P 500's dividends actually dropped significantly if you add inflation to the calculation.

Data by YCharts

Why is this important? We know historically that a great majority of historical stock gains came from reinvesting dividends. According to a study done by S&P Global, if you bought $1 of S&P 500 in 1930 and held until today, your money would grow up to $214. However, if you reinvested your dividends during this time, your money would have grown to a total of $7,219 which means that a huge portion of gains come from dividends in the long run.

Growth of $1 Invested in 1930 (S&P Global)

One could say that it's not necessarily that companies are cutting their dividends but fewer companies are paying dividends on average and those companies are gaining a higher weight of the overall index. We all know companies like Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG), Tesla (TSLA) and Meta (META) carrying large weight of the overall index while paying no dividends and companies like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA) also claiming a large weight of the index while having very small dividends. This argument is partially true. Since 1980, the percentage of S&P 500 companies paying dividends dropped from 95% to 78% but this doesn't tell the full story either because this year we've experienced a drop or slowdown in dividends not only in tech but virtually 10 out of 11 sub-sectors of S&P 500 as I explained above.

S&P Dividend Payers History (Yardeni)

We've seen about 80% of companies beat estimates this year but how many companies hiked their dividends more than expected? Below is are some companies that are famous for hiking their dividends year after year such as Coca-Cola (KO), Pepsi (PEP), Altria (MO), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Walmart (WMT), Chevron (CVX), Home Depot (HD) and McDonald's (MCD). Notice that every single one of these companies hiked their dividends in the last year and the rate of hikes ranged from 1.79% to 10%. Keep in mind that last year's inflation rate averaged about 7% so when you add this to the mix, very few of these companies actually posted real dividend growth that matched or beat the inflation rate.

Data by YCharts

Even those companies collectively known and applauded as "dividend aristocrats" (NOBL) for their long track record of dividend increases spanning decades saw their dividend growth come to a half in the last couple years.

Data by YCharts

So, what is going on? It looks like companies within the S&P 500 index are not growing their dividends as aggressively as they were just a couple years ago. As a matter of fact, dividends are about flat from 2019 levels in real terms when you factor in the effects of inflation.

Dividend growth in real terms (Yardeni)

There are a couple possible explanations for this slowdown in dividends.

1. The growth of corporate earnings have been slowing down in the last year or so which gives companies less money to distribute as dividends. Even though most companies are "beating estimates", they are still posting lower operating earnings as compared to last year. Currently corporate earnings are down about 3-4% in nominal terms or more than 10% in real terms (after inflation) since their peak in Q4 of 2021. This gives companies less money to hike their dividends with.

Corporate profits growth (Yardeni)

2. Corporate debt servicing costs are increasing and companies need to prioritize on debt servicing before hiking their dividends. Many companies will be more cautious moving forward especially when those cheap bonds sold a few years ago for 0-2% rates start maturing and need to be rolled over at much higher rates (more like 6-8%). This is affecting not only dividends but stock buybacks too. While people might not notice this, one of the main drivers of dividend hikes is stock buybacks. When corporations buy their shares back, they reduce the number of shares which will receive a dividend payment. By buying back 5% of its existing shares, a company can hike its dividends by 5% without increasing its total dividend payments. This is likely to slow down as long as interest rates remain higher.

Buyback & Dividend Yield Combined (Yardeni)

Also, we've seen a lot of companies borrow money to buy back shares or hike their dividends from 2010 to 2021 when money was cheap. If a company with a stock yield of 4% could borrow money with an interest rate of 0-2% and bought its shares back to reduce its total share count, that would be beneficial for the company because it would have less shares to pay dividends on. Now this "financial trick" is next to impossible to do with corporate debt yielding 6-8% unless a company's dividend yield is in double digits.

Moving forward, dividend growth rates could come to a slowdown or even some reversals if interest rates remain as high as they are. This could mean that investors who are looking for higher income will have to look at different places. Luckily higher interest rates also provide alternatives where people can get high yields in relatively less risky bonds.

As for the index, if SPY's dividend growth keeps slowing down or reversing, investors might stop paying a premium price for the index and it could start trading at a lower valuation.