20% Dividend Cut Alert: W. P. Carey Is Putting Lipstick On A Pig

Nov. 07, 2023 7:35 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)O24 Comments
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • WPC previously enjoyed a reputation as a very stable, defensive, and slightly growing high yield stock.
  • However, investors have been let down by management in the form of an impending 20% dividend cut.
  • We look at two other ways in which WPC management is mistreating shareholders through its accelerated exit from office.
  • We also take a look at WPC's valuation right now.
pig with lipstick

SashaFoxWalters/iStock via Getty Images

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) recently completed its spinoff of Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP) and is well on its way toward selling off its remaining office assets. While management appears to be celebrating this

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
24.96K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Comments (24)

w
wernerhold
Today, 8:30 AM
Premium
Comments (56)
Excellent article. WPC management misled its investors for a lengthy time before unveiling this ill-conceived plan which resulted in considerable losses in what was portrayed as a safe and conservative investment option. It will take a very long time for management to regain credibility with investors moving forward. People still reference being "Kindered" years ago...perhaps years from now they will be referring to being "Careyed".
Steven Moreno profile picture
Steven Moreno
Today, 8:30 AM
Premium
Comments (691)
I dumped my shares awhile ago.
S
Sam Sipkins
Today, 8:26 AM
Premium
Comments (245)
As I commented on another article: Jason Fox is no Bill Carey.
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 8:11 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.78K)
Well I disagree with you. A REIT grows by issuing new shares and buying properties with long term financing. They have a higher credit rating (vs last year) and now they will have a lower cost of equity. They will be able to to do their job better now. Easy as that!
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:14 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15.44K)
@scottiebumich I don't disagree that growth will increase, but the point is that it is at the cost of a 20% dividend cut.
R
RayRay1000
Today, 8:22 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.33K)
@scottiebumich maybe, maybe not but the dividend cut and shocking lack of transparency and communication around this move will hurt investor confidence for years. Incidentally, do you think WPC is the only REIT on the hunt for valuable industrial and essential properties? Just because they may have improved their ability to compete in a crowded field doesn't mean there isn't substantial execution risk.
M
MikeKorea
Today, 8:10 AM
Premium
Comments (3.19K)
So this is a buy for you ??? After writing this article ?
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:14 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15.44K)
@MikeKorea I rate it a Buy because it is undervalued and has a solid balance sheet and asset portfolio (as stated in the article), but I am not buying it right now.
P
PYALDO
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (175)
This seems like one of those moments where shareholders seem to forget they are owners of a business; and one of those moments to remember why we as shareholders are afforded so little control. Your average retail shareholder is so obsessed with the dividend track record that they dismiss the fact that WPC’s dividend comes from its business cash flows, and that businesses need to survive over the long term to continue those cash flows. REITS are not annuity stocks and anyone who thinks real estate cash flows can be so consistent year after year is kidding themselves…. The outlook after the share price cut is undoubtedly better than it was before. If you were holding the bag from peak share price while the entire world watched interest rates creep up hundreds of basis points while office got crushed, that’s on you, not WPC management.
J
Jake Speed
Today, 8:25 AM
Premium
Comments (536)
@PYALDO TBF, the shareholders pay management millions of dollars a year to track those conditions and inform them of how those conditions affect the situation within the company. It seems pretty clear that in this case the management did not. Some might even suggest they did just the opposite.
D
Divinvst60
Today, 8:06 AM
Investing Group
Comments (203)
I am amazed that they raised the div , continued to show yearly div increases to reach Aristocrat status and then this. I don't know weather to praise management for their evaluation and decisions in the office sector or be upset for the decision and the hit in div and share price.
R
RayRay1000
Today, 8:08 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.33K)
@Divinvst60 I'd go for being upset.
S
S.zigomalas
Today, 7:49 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3)
Office buildings outside the US are at prices nearly all time high.
You are blaming management for a decision that will have numerous advantages for the company in the long run, your thesis is biased WPC remains a safe dividend stock.
P
PassiveIncomeHunter
Today, 7:51 AM
Investing Group
Comments (209)
@S.zigomalas going bankrupt has an advantage in the long run also.. doesn’t mean it’s good for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying things are better now, if you were a shareholder you just got soaked.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:03 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15.44K)
@S.zigomalas I agree that the dividend is safe...after cutting it by 20%!
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 8:12 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.78K)
@S.zigomalas Work from home is a US only thing. Ex US homes are not mcmansions and there is better work culture. Other than Class B/C US offices, offices are a GREAT investment (low price and high demand).
R
RayRay1000
Today, 7:46 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.33K)
Truly a head scratcher. Years of good will down the drain and one year short of Aristocrat status. Bad decision, bad communication, bad look.
newfruit profile picture
newfruit
Today, 7:57 AM
Comments (2.53K)
@RayRay1000 Yep, but is it a sell, probably not.
o
obiers
Today, 8:18 AM
Comments (51)
@RayRay1000 Agree. I bailed; I don't continue to hold securities that cut dividends. The shareholder lawsuits will soon follow as there are a lot of "bads" as you suggest.
P
PassiveIncomeHunter
Today, 7:43 AM
Investing Group
Comments (209)
Can’t invest with this management, better places that deserve my money.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:03 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15.44K)
@PassiveIncomeHunter I am not quite as dogmatic as you about WPC, but I agree that at the moment I have better places to invest, though WPC is on my short list of potential adds given the valuation.
