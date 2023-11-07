Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Capgemini SE (CAPMF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023
Capgemini SE (OTCPK:CAPMF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Aiman Ezzat - Chief Executive Officer

Olivier Sevillia - Chief Operating Officer

Carole Ferrand - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frederic Boulan - Bank of America

Sven Merkt - Barclays

Nicolas David - ODDO BHF

Charles Brennan - Jefferies

Laurent Daure - Kepler Cheuvreux

Balajee Tirupati - Citi

Joe George - JPMorgan

Michael Briest - UBS

Deepshikha Agarwal - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Capgemini Q3 2023 Revenues Webcast and Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Aiman Ezzat, CEO. Sir, please go ahead.

Aiman Ezzat

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for this Q3 revenues call. I'm joined today by Carole Ferrand, our CFO; and Olivier Sevillia, our COO.

So we delivered another solid performance in the third quarter. At €5.5 billion, our revenue growth was 2.3% at constant currency and 2% organically, in line with expectations. The economic environment remains challenging, and this growth is consistent with the gradual deceleration scenario for 2023 that we shared with you at the beginning of the year.

Bookings were also solid, with book-to-bill above historical average at 0.96. As a reference, last year, it was 0.97. And after taking into account the comparison basis, it translates to a 1.4% year-on-year constant currency growth. But beyond the headline performance, that put us among the leaders in our industry, I am particularly pleased with the sustained growth in our innovation portfolio and in our strategy and transformation business. This perfectly illustrates the strength of our strategic positioning. We have become a major business and technology partner to our clients across their entire value chains.

