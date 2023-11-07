Bristow Group: Decent Quarter And Strong Outlook - Buy
Summary
- Leading aviation services provider Bristow Group Inc. reported vastly improved quarterly results mostly due to higher fleet utilization in the offshore energy services segment.
- The company raised full-year expectations and affirmed projections for substantially increased profitability next year.
- Starting in 2025, Bristow will also reap the benefits from material investments in new government SAR contracts which should provide healthy margins and cash flows well into the next decade.
- Given the company's constructive outlook and undemanding valuation based on my profitability expectations for 2025, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating on the shares with a price target of $35.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value Investor's Edge get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Note:
I have covered Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.
Earlier this week, leading offshore helicopter services provider Bristow Group or "Bristow" reported strong third quarter results as the ongoing recovery of the offshore oil and gas markets resulted in higher fleet utilization.
Consequently, revenues and Adjusted EBITDA reached new multi-year highs:
Elevated SAR Capex To Impact Near-Term Cash Flows
However, free cash flow generation continues to be impacted by elevated capex commitments related to the company's recent government search-and-rescue ("SAR") contract wins in the United Kingdom and Ireland:
In aggregate, Bristow expects to incur $300 million in capital expenditures in with almost $200 million anticipated for next year, as outlined by management on the conference call (emphasis added by author):
As we have noted in our earnings presentation, we have a capital investment of approximately $300 million related to the successful award of contracts with the U.K. and Irish Coast Guard. Much of this capital investment is expected to happen in 2024, as we will be adding 11 new helicopters to our fleet. Our search and rescue contracts are long-term in nature, typically 10 years with attractive returns. So once we were through with the investment period, we have a long-term cash yield as noted on slide 16 of our presentation.
We plan to fund this investment with cash on hand, operating cash flows, new debt financing of a similar structure to what we currently have with NatWest and/or aircraft leasing. Due to the nature of these long-term cash generative contracts, we have access to competitive financing and sufficient flexibility in how we structure it. As we've stated before, we believe this business model will continue to generate strong cash flows.
With the lion's share of these investments expected to be behind the company in 2025, the company's SAR business should provide Bristow with solid cash flows for many years to come:
Full-Year Projections Raised
As a result of the strong offshore energy and, to a lesser extent, fixed wing services performance, the company now expects full-year Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $165 million to $175 million, up from previous projections of $150 million to $170 million.
In addition, management reaffirmed expectations for meaningful top- and bottom line growth to continue next year:
On the conference call, management pointed to unfavorable foreign exchange movements as the main reason behind the decision not to raise 2024 guidance at this point.
In addition, Bristow continues to experience major supply chain issues related to the company's fleet of Sikorsky S92 helicopters. As Sikorsky remains behind its obligations under the respective power-by-the-hour service agreement, the resulting lack of serviceable S92s has caused the company to miss out on additional contract opportunities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea.
Further Improvement Expected in 2024 And Beyond
With no material contributions from the new SAR contracts expected for next year, Bristow's projected 2024 growth will be derived from its larger offshore energy services segment which is benefiting from the ongoing recovery in offshore oil and gas exploration activity:
With the new SAR contracts finally coming into play and more legacy offshore energy-related contracts transitioning to prevailing market prices, 2025 should see a further, substantial improvement in profitability:
Valuation And Price Target
With the government services segment providing an increasingly stable baseline, assigning a multiple of 7x EV/Adjusted EBITDA seems warranted thus resulting in a $35 price target for the shares.
Upcoming PHI Group IPO A Potential Catalyst
Lastly, investors should note that closest peer PHI Group, Inc. (OTCPK:PHIG) recently filed for a $100 million initial public offering with Barclays and Goldman Sachs acting as lead underwriters. Shares are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker "ROTR."
Clearly, the upcoming PHI Group IPO has the potential to also draw some attention to Bristow Group's thinly-traded shares.
Bottom Line
Bristow Group reported materially improved quarterly results and raised its full year outlook mostly as a result of improving fleet utilization in the company's offshore energy services segment, a trend that is widely expected to persist for the next couple of years.
Please note that without foreign currency headwinds and major supply chain issues related to the company's fleet of Sikorsky S92 helicopters, the company's outlook would have been even better.
Starting in 2025, Bristow will also reap the benefits from its material investments in new large-scale government SAR contracts which should provide the company with healthy margins and cash flows well into the next decade.
Given the company's strong prospects and undemanding valuation based on my profitability expectations for 2025, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating on the shares while introducing a price target of $35.
Key Risk Factors:
Offshore energy services stocks are heavily correlated to oil prices so any sustained down-move in the commodity would almost certainly result in the company's shares taking a hit.
In addition, the company has considerable foreign exchange exposure, particularly the British pound. And material weakening of the pound against the dollar would negatively impact the company's top- and bottom line.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Massively Outperform in Any Market
Value Investor's Edge provides the world's best energy, shipping, and offshore market research. Even during turbulent market conditions, our long-only models have outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 30% YTD.
We also offer income-focused coverage geared towards investors who prefer lower-risk firms with steady dividend payouts. Our 8-year track record proves the ability of our analyst team to outperform across all market conditions. Join VIE now to access our latest top picks and model portfolios.
This article was written by
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.
I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.
Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)