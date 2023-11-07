herraez/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) remains highly undervalued compared to its integrated O&G peers, offering dividend and share appreciation upside at current prices.

Trading at an enterprise value of $148 billion, Petrobras is among the largest integrated petroleum companies. Its E&P business operates predominantly in the pre-salt oil basins off the coast of Brazil, operating some of the world's most productive wells.

Petrobras is majority-owned by the Brazilian government, now controlled by the recently elected leftist Worker's Party. In the months following the election, the stock dropped 30% on fears that Petrobras would be forced to subsidize domestic oil products, cut dividends and invest capex in dilutive "green energy" projects, as promised by President Lula de Silva.

These risks have proven to be overblown and Petrobras' ultra-cheap valuation indicates that the market is not giving full credit to its world-class assets, near-record production, generous shareholder returns and improving balance sheet.

Top Tier Operations

Petrobras' competitive advantage lies in its scale and resource base. Petrobras predominantly runs ultra deep offshore wells some 200 miles off the coast of Brazil in the geological pre-salt layer.

Since their discovery in 2005, Brazil's pre-salt reserves have been highly lucrative for Petrobras. By some estimations, there are more than 30 billion barrels of recoverable oil in the basins, which has put Brazil on a path to become the fourth largest oil producer in the world by 2029.

Pre-salt oil wells are highly productive with the 30 largest pre-salt wells in Petrobras' Santos Basin, averaging 30,000 boe/d, compared to the best producing American shale wells averaging between 1,600 and 3,200 boe/d, giving Petrobras significant leverage to rising oil prices.

The high productivity of their wells has enabled Petrobras to produce oil at some of the lowest breakeven rates in the industry. Compared to the US shale basins' average full cycle breakeven at the low $50's, Petrobras can extract oil for under $35/bbl, inclusive of its high tax rate. Even the fully scaled majors like Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) break-evens are in the low $40s.

Petrobras Earnings

Additionally, while shale production has peaked in the Bakken and Eagle Ford basins and is near the apex in the Permian, Petrobras has sufficient runway on existing reserves with Brazil's offshore basins' production peak at least 7 years away.

According to 2022 reserve estimates, Petrobras has 10.6 billion proven barrels of oil equivalent. With flat production of 2.87 million boe/day, on proven reserves, Petrobras has a reserve life of close to 11 years, or $795 billion in gross future value underground, assuming $75 oil. Petrobras' ability to maintain this reserve base will be a notable factor in its long term success.

Despite a long runway, there are some concerns about reserve replacement as pre-salt production may peak in the coming years. Two of Petrobras' top three producing oil fields (each in the Santos Basin) are projected to see decline rates increase and recoveries fall by 2030.

Decline Rates Will Increase in PBR's largest producing fields (Wood Mackenzie)

The risk of falling reserve replacement is largely mitigated by several factors: 1) Petrobras has ample capital to develop other projects and has proactively sourced other production opportunities in LatAm. 2) Brazil neighbors Guyana where a major 11 billion barrel offshore reserve discovery was recently made with similar geology to Brazil's existing assets. 3) The Brazilian government's interest lies in continuing to produce fossil fuels, regardless of their supposed emphasis on energy transition initiatives.

The company has earmarked half of its $6 billion exploration budget to develop oil assets outside of the pre-salt, according to the company's 5-Year Capex Strategy Plan and has identified the Equatorial Margin, Suriname, Guyana, Argentina and Bolivia, as potential sources of reserve growth.

Petrobras Exploration Strategy (Strategic Plan)

The company participated in a much-anticipated Guyana oil auction in July, a move that Lula supported, which is significant given the scale of recent oil discoveries in Guyana. Petrobras also re-committed to a JV that will develop Columbia's largest deep water gas fields, following the country's gas shortage and is considering investment in the little explored Pelotas basin, bordering Uruguay.

They also announced an expansion of exploration efforts in major Bolivian basins in a joint effort with state-owned YPFB.

Chief Production Officer Joelson Mendes recently stated the company's intention to continue producing oil for "the next four decades," tempering fears that Petrobras would abruptly pivot to renewables.

Following that announcement, Petrobras began a 2 well, $300 million exploration effort in the Potiguar Basin. The results, expected in the next 6 months, will shed light on the economic viability of future drilling in the basin. Petrobras has another 16 exploratory wells on deck to be drilled in the next 5 years.

Petrobras Earnings

The company has a great track record of expanding reserves, given its proximity to major oil discoveries in recent years. With near-record production, Petrobras has consistently grown its reserve base over the past 3 years, largely driven by exploration and recoveries in the pre-salt Buzios oil field. This trend should be closely watched in coming reserve reports.

Petrobras Earnings

Ultimately, many sources of the world's oil supply growth in the past decade are maturing. International rig counts are down 31% from their peak in 2014, yet oil consumption is up 10% since then and is not expected to peak until 2040. While the structural undersupply of oil will mean prolonged high energy prices for consumers, it will benefit producers sitting on large, low cost reserves.

As oil supply capacity growth in other parts of the world continues to decline, LatAm will represent a larger share of production. Petrobras, the region's largest producer, will benefit from this growth, forcing its existing reserves and new projects to compete for capital.

The Economist

The oil demand peak is farther away than what valuations are implying and an undersupply of oil will put a floor at prices well above what Petrobras needs to continue capital returns to shareholders. With low break-evens, highly efficient wells, and unrivaled offshore expertise, Petrobras still offers hundreds of billions of dollars in free cash flow potential for shareholders and significant production growth opportunities in its own backyard.

Political Risks Overblown

Petrobras' sell off in late 2022 was driven by the election of Brazil's left-wing Lula da Silva who promised to slash PBR's dividend payouts, invest in renewables and subsidize fuel cost for domestic consumption.

While this talk has stymied investor sentiment, these risks have proven to be immaterial and do not justify Petrobras' ultra-cheap valuation.

1) Negligible Renewables Capex Budget

In their revised strategic plan, management guided up to 15% of its total capital expenditure to be spent on "low carbon investments." On their $78 billion, 5-year capex plan, that amounts to $2 billion per year through 2028. This contrasts to the $56 billion Petrobras has earmarked for further development of the Santos and Campos basins alone over the next 5 years.

Even Lula's handpicked CEO Jean Paul Prates still vowed to continue oil production growth and exploration efforts, recently stating it would be a "fatal error" not to grow reserves. The Equatorial Margin off Northeastern Brazil is one major area of potential reserve growth and could contain an estimated 5.6 billion barrels of reserves.

After a plan to drill exploratory wells in the Margin was initially blocked by Brazil's environmental agency Ibama, Lula's Attorney General ruled that the case must go to a mediation chamber, a favorable ruling for Petrobras.

Last month, Ibama also granted Petrobras the license to research the previously mentioned Potiguar basin, indicating early signs of capitulation among the most staunch leftists in Lula's government.

Foz do Amazonas (OilNow)

Ultimately Brazil's government relies heavily on the taxes, dividends and share appreciation generated by Petrobras. Lula postures his green agenda to voters, yet realizes that fossil fuels will be the profit center sorely needed to finance promised expansions in social welfare programs.

Ironically, many Western investors who point to "renewables risk" with Petrobras pay no heed to the billions of dollars that the US majors have committed to capital intensive, low-return renewables projects.

For example, Exxon Mobil committed $17 billion through 2027 in "lower-emission initiatives" or almost 20% of its upcoming capex. Similarly, Chevron committed $2 billion of $14 billion of its 2023 capex on "green initiatives." BP also guided $8 billion of its $18 billion capital expenditures 2023 budget to be spent on "transition growth engines" such as "hydrogen, renewables and EV charging." Yet these names continue trade at considerably higher multiples to Petrobras and employ less favorable shareholder return programs.

2) Still Generous Dividend Payouts

This summer, Petrobras also announced its new shareholder return policy, a much anticipated cut to the high dividend payouts under Bolsonaro's rule. The new policy will pay out at least 45% of its free cash flow in dividends (from the current 60%) but will expand management's the ability to buy back shares.

Petrobras Quarterly Earnings

While this change implies a cut from the $45 billion in dividends paid out in 2022, the dividend is meaningfully higher than peers. Assuming $75USD Brent oil and a lifting cost of $35/barrel, Petrobras E&P business alone generates close to $22 billion in free cash flow, implying close to $10 billion in dividend payouts (~11% dividend yield), net of subsidized domestic consumption and capex.

This assumes that Petrobras' Refining, Gas & Power and Corporate segments collectively produce no free cash flow. These segments historically have collectively contributed about 10-20% of Petrobras' bottom line.

Assuming oil prices stay above $75 Brent, this policy will keep their dividend at a significant premium to Shell (3.8% yield), Exxon Mobil (3.4% yield) and Chevron (3.7% yield), while initiating share buybacks on up to 3.5% of the preferred shares.

3) New Diesel/Gasoline Pricing Policy Is No Game Changer

Many skeptics fear Petrobras subsidizing the cost of domestic gasoline and diesel consumption through price controls. In May, the company scrapped its import parity policy for gasoline and diesel, which kept prices in line with international benchmarks.

While the new policy change initially resulted in a decrease in prices at the pump, Petrobras executives promised that the refining segment would continue to operate a profit and less frequent adjustments in its refineries would decrease "volatility in price movements" for Brazilian consumers.

Despite the initial fears of investors, Petrobras diesel and gasoline pricing policy is only at a marginal discount to international benchmarks, even capturing the recent rise in prices following unrest in the Middle East.

Even during Lula's helm, the Refining segment has continued to operate at a robust profit, delivering $2.4 billion in operating income in the first half of the year, despite a recent 40% decline in crack spreads. While the refining segment's pricing policy is a consideration, the E&P business is ultimately the profit center, typically driving 80% of the company's profits.

Operationally, the Refining segment is even outperforming, recently delivering its highest monthly Total Utilization Factor since 2014, at 95.8% capacity.

Attractive Risk-Adjusted Valuation

On sales, production, profitability and margin metrics, Petrobras trades at a significant discount to integrated US and European oil and gas companies. While political risk may drive higher volatility in PBR in the short run, investors are well compensated for this risk.

Petrobras Relative Valuation (Various)

Due to its world class assets and low valuation, Petrobras delivers incredible capital efficiency for a company of its size. The company's operating leverage produces the best margins in the industry at an enterprise value that trades at less than 3 turns of EBITDA.

While Petrobras debt is relatively high, this leg of the commodity cycle has enabled it and other producers to significantly de-lever from unhealthy Pre-COVID levels. PBR's long-term debt has fallen from $77 billion in Q2 2020 to $58 billion today, an incredible decline from its $134 billion peak in 2014. Notably, nearly half of the outstanding debt is tied up in lease liabilities for its chartered offshore vessels.

Its corporate debt has a 12 year weighted average maturity at a 6.5% rate with no near term maturities and cash flow implies an ability to fully de-lever in fewer than 3 years.

Petrobras Earnings Report

Lower interest expense has meant more money returned to shareholders, a trend that will continue. Assuming oil prices stay north of $75 per barrel, double digit dividends are likely with the 45% payout policy in place. Even in spite of Lula's election, Petrobras has rewarded shareholders with continued dividend payouts.

In the first half of 2023, Petrobras paid out ~$0.96/share. In the second half, Petrobras has paid ~$0.72/share with at least another ~$0.62/share to be paid out by the end of 2023, bringing the total dividend yield for the calendar yield above 14%. A full schedule of dividend payments per ordinary share is below. Please note that all ADRs consist of 2 ordinary shares.

Petrobras Earnings

Unlike the other majors, Petrobras also benefits from the weakening of the USD. 84% of its debt is denominated in EUR, USD or GPB, while revenues are largely denominated in reals. The inverse of this dynamic is what drove Petrobras significant underperformance post-GFC, as the real depreciated from 1.50 to 4.00 BRL/USD in 2016.

Assuming a sustained commodity bull market, the real should strengthen, as it did in the run up to 2009. During this time, PBR rallied 300%+ in 2 years (ironically during Lula's first tenure, which coincided with significant exploration successes.)

USD/BRL Exchange Rate (Yahoo Finance)

There are several tailwinds for the Brazilian real. Brazil has a positive trade balance, positive real interest rate, lower debt-to-GDP figures and a commodity focused economy that will help the currency in sustained inflation. Further, favorable supply-demand dynamics in energy, increased E&P lift costs, low inventories and political pressure on fossil fuels will put a floor on oil prices for years to come.

Conclusion

Political risk is an inherent risk with all fossil fuel producers with recent buyback taxes, cuts to subsidies and windfall taxes, impacting Canadian, US and European producers. However, there is a major dislocation between where Petrobras trades against its peers.

Even one year into Lula's tenure, PBR is back at pre-election levels with nearly 20% in dividend value delivered to shareholders in that time frame.

Petrobras is trading 2-3x cheaper than its peers in an industry where companies already trade at a discount to the broader market. Moreover, with debt finally at manageable levels, the company has committed to delivering at least 45% of its free cash flow to investors. At current valuations, Petrobras offers attractive risk-adjusted exposure to sustained commodity prices.