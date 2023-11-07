Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 9:44 AM ETOscar Health, Inc. (OSCR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.7K Followers

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Potochar - VP, Treasury & IR

Mark Bertolini - CEO

Scott Blackley - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo

Adam Ron - Bank of America

Josh Raskin - Nephron Research

Operator

Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Oscar Health's 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

Thank you. I will now turn the conference over to Chris Potochar, Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations.

Chris Potochar

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our third quarter 2023 earnings call, where we'll discuss our strong year-to-date results, our updated financial outlook for 2023, and the path to total company adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2024.

Mark Bertolini, Oscar's Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Blackley, Oscar's Chief Financial Officer, will host this morning’s call.

This call can also be accessed through our Investor Relations website at ir.hioscar.com. Full details of our results and additional management commentary are available in our earnings release, which can be found on our Investor Relations website at ir.hioscar.com.

Any remarks that Oscar makes about the future constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023, filed with the SEC and other filings with the SEC, including our quarterly report on Form

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About OSCR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OSCR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.