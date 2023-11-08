PM Images

Shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) have seen better days as they declined -20.03% YTD, while the S&P 500 has increased 14.03%, and the Nasdaq is up 38.37%. The rising rate environment hasn't been kind to REITs in general, and just the other day, the market panicked and sold shares of Realty Income after they announced that they would be acquiring Spirit Realty Capital (SRC). Realty Income just released their Q3 earnings, where they delivered a top-line beat of $84.22 million and a bottom-line beat on funds from operations by $0.02. I am still very bullish on Realty Income because physical retail is not being cannibalized by e-commerce the way some may perceive it to be, and Realty Income had a 98.8% occupancy level in Q3. I believe that Realty Income is one of the best indirect ways to invest in commercial real estate. I am happy to add shares at multi-year lows and grab Realty Income as it yields 6%. We don't know when it will occur, but when the Fed does eventually pivot, I think we will see a strong rally in commercial real estate, and I think today's prices for Realty Income will look like a bargain.

Following up on my previous article about Realty Income

In my last article on Realty Income from August 29 (can be read here), I discussed how Realty Income was making a splash by acquiring part of The Bellagio in Las Vegas. I covered the $950 million investment into The Bellagio, why I was still bullish on Realty Income, and how it was valued compared to its peers. A lot has occurred since then on a geopolitical and macroeconomic level. I want to follow up on this idea by discussing earnings, the Fed, e-commerce, and why I am still bullish on Realty Income.

E-commerce isn't cannibalizing physical retail, but the perception could be impacting Realty Income's Stock Price

In addition to contributing to Seeking Alpha, I read a lot of articles from other contributors as well. Something that I rarely see discussed is the correlation between physical commerce and e-commerce. Realty Income has 13,282 commercial properties, and its largest clients include Walgreens, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, 7-Eleven, Wynn Resorts, and FedEx. Living in a major city, I see Amazon trucks all day, every day, and there is a perception that e-commerce is cannibalizing physical retail. One of the reasons why I sleep like a baby investing in Realty Income is because I am looking at the e-commerce numbers, and the need for physical retail is still alive and well.

E-commerce sales in the United States are expected to grow to $1.18 trillion in 2023, which will be roughly 16.4% of total retail sales across the Country. E-commerce isn't projected to exceed 20% of retail sales until 2026 concludes, and while the e-commerce sector is projected to see its annualized sales increase, so does the overall retail market. From the close of 2023 to 2026, where e-commerce is expected to see its sales increase from $1.18 trillion to $1.67 trillion, total retail sales are expected to increase from $7.18 trillion to $7.89 trillion. While e-commerce increases its percentage of sales from 16.4% to 21.2%, physical retail still sees its footprint expand from $6 trillion in 2023 to $6.22 trillion in 2026. As physical retail sales expand over the next three years, there will be a continuous need for physical brick-and-mortar locations, and I believe Realty Income will do fine keeping their occupancy rates high.

Despite the economic environment, Realty Income is doing well and is rewarding shareholders

In the face of adversity, with the market down on shares of Realty Income, they came out of the gate swinging this earnings season. First, they announced that they were acquiring SBRC, and then they delivered a strong Q3 earnings report. When I look at REITs, FFO is one of the most important numbers, as it's basically the equivalent of EPS for traditional equities. Realty Income generated $739 million of FFO in Q3, which translated to $1.04 per share, and its adjusted FFO (AFFO) came in at $721.4 million or $1.02 per share. This is important because, in Q3, Realty Income paid out $0.77 of dividend income from three monthly dividends well below the amount of FFO and AFFO they generated. On a traditional GAAP level, Realty Income generated $235.5 million in net income while raising $885.9 million from the sale of common shares at a weighted average price of $58.58.

While generating profitability across the board, Realty Income continued to be a best-in-class manager of commercial real estate. Realty Income's portfolio consists of 13,282 properties that are leased to 1,324 clients doing business in 85 industries. Realty Income had a 98.8% occupancy rate and generated same-store rental revenue growth of 2.2% and a rent recapture rate of 106.9% on properties that were re-leased. During Q3, the new annualized contractual rent on re-leases was $57.6 million, compared to the previous annual rent of $53.9 million on the same units. One of the largest fears in the commercial real estate market has been the ability to lease space. The office REIT space was crushed as return to work is still facing challenges from a hybrid schedule being normalized and a bargaining chip to retain talent. For REITs to produce cash, their space needs to be leased, and their operators need to keep the lights on. Since 2000, Realty Income has not seen its locations dip below a 96.6% occupancy level. This includes the dot come bust, the financial crisis, the mortgage crisis, and the pandemic. Realty Income is actually at a higher occupancy rate than at pre-pandemic levels.

I don't want to own commercial real estate personally, and I am much happier investing in Realty Income. Realty Income continuously generates value for income investors through its dynamic dividend. Since going public in 1994, Realty Income has provided investors with 29 consecutive years of dividend increases. They have declared 640 monthly dividends with 104 consecutive quarterly increases. Realty Income's dividend has grown at a CAGR of 4.3% and has paid over $12.2 billion in dividends to its shareholders.

Realty Income still looks attractive compared to its peers

I looked at Realty Income compared to similar REITs which include:

National Retail Properties (NNN)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Regency Centers (REG)

Kimco Realty (KIM)

I want to pay the best price on a REITs FFO that I can when looking to allocate capital. Currently, Realty Income trades at a 12.28x price to FFO, which is below the 13.26x peer group average. It's also not that much higher than KIM, which had the lowest multiple of 11.9x on its FFO from the peer group.

From a debt-EBITDA perspective, Realty Income trades at 5.91x compared to the peer group average of 6.06x. Realty Income isn't trading at an outsized level, and while they have $20.39 billion in debt, they have generated $3.45 billion in EBITDA over the TTM.

Shares of Realty Income have fallen so low that its yield exceeds 6%, and it's the largest yield in the peer group. Today, Realty Income has a yield of 6.09% compared to a peer group average of 5.17%. Realty Income has a forward FFO per share of $4.11, which creates an FFO coverage ratio of 1.34x. Realty Income's dividend is well covered, and given its long history of growth and high occupancy rates across the portfolio, I believe that the dividend will continue to grow as the years pass.

A Fed Pivot may occur sooner than later, and Realty Income should benefit

We have seen core CPI fall from 6.3% to 4.1% over the past year, with six consecutive MoM decreases. The Fed has raised rates at the quickest pace in almost four decades and taken the Fed Funds Rate to 525-550 bps. This has caused a tightening cycle in the credit markets, which is restrictive for businesses and consumer spending. This has also pushed the risk-free rate of return past 5% as investors can park cash in CD's, money markets, or T-bills and get as much as 5.75% on an APY. Investors can also build a bond ladder if they want out to two years and get a range of 4.93% - 5.43% on yields. There is no shortage of yield, and when investors have alternative options to investing in equities, cash moves toward the sideline, especially in times of uncertainty. The amount of cash sitting on the sidelines in money market accounts continues to increase as there is more than $5.69 trillion sitting risk-free, collecting mid-single-digit yields.

The Fed remains data-dependent, and the CME Groups Fed Watch Tool indicates that there is a 25.9% chance that we see our first 25 bps cut in March of 2024. When I look out to the end of 2024, the data indicates the most probable range is 425 - 450 bps on the Fed Funds Rate, while there is an 11.6% chance we have a three handle on rates rather than a 4. I think this is very bullish for Realty Income because as the Fed pivots, investors looking for income will probably look to see where they can move capital to replicate the yields they have become accustomed to. This could also occur prior to a Fed announcement as investors would look to get ahead of the curve. Realty Income could be a huge beneficiary of incoming capital to the markets because of its dividend quality. Real estate is synonymous with generating income; investors typically look toward REITs to generate income. Realty Income is one of the most well-known REITs in the market, and with their yield slightly above the risk-free rate of return, it would allow investors to replicate the yield they're getting on the sideline with prospects of future growth through dividend increases.

Conclusion

I am still adding to my position in Realty Income because I think the sell-off is overdone. There are certainly REITs that are suffering in the current rate environment, but Realty Income is not one of them. Occupancy is higher than its pre-pandemic levels, and Realty Income is generating same-store rental revenue growth of 2.2% and a rent recapture rate of 106.9% on properties re-leased in Q3. When I look at the metrics between e-commerce and physical retail, I do not see a doom and gloom scenario, as physical retail sales will see growth over the next several years. I think we're at the end of a tightening cycle with the Fed, and Realty Income will be a direct beneficiary when rates start to decline. I would rather be building out a position now than next year after a pivot has likely occurred. If you're an income investor, I think Realty Income is one of the more interesting investments today if you have time on your side.