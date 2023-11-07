Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Delta Air Lines: Value Play Or Value Trap?

Nov. 07, 2023 11:27 AM ET
Blue Chip Portfolios
Summary

  • Delta Air Lines shares have underperformed compared to its peers and the S&P 500 since emerging from bankruptcy in 2007.
  • The airline industry is a highly competitive, cyclical, and asset intensive industry which makes it difficult for airlines to generate profits.
  • DAL is a best-in-class operator with a stronger balance sheet than most peers but still has a highly levered balance sheet.
  • I believe DAL represents a value trap and I am initiating coverage with a sell rating.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 passenger plane taking off from Schiphol Airport. The Netherlands - February 16, 2016

VanderWolf-Images

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) emerged from bankruptcy in April 2007. Since then, DAL shares delivered a total return 65.5% and have proved a disappointing investment. Over the same time, the S&P 500 delivered a total return of 300% while peers such as

Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company founded and managed by Sam Pollack. He is a seasoned investor with 18 years of investing experience. Sam is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA at NYU Stern. His experience includes working at PIMCO where he helped manage fundamental and systematic strategies across hedge fund and mutual fund portfolios, time spent working at Greenhill in the restructuring and financing advisory group, and internships during the early part of his career with Greycourt & Co and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.Blue Chip Portfolios is also the publisher of the Blue Chip Portfolio's Newsletter on Beehiiv

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Article Update Today, 11:30 AM
Thanks for reading and commenting.

Happy investing to all!
Ryan Garcia
Today, 11:42 AM
Recently there has been an increase volume of bashers targeting at travel leisure stocks with over pessimistic "predictions". They have one thing in common - establish a short thesis with a biased presumption.

No matter the economy is good or bad, no matter the interest rate or oil price is high or low, they always find an excuse to be negative.

Debts are not good to equity holders. We all know that. We don't need you to tell me that. What we need to know is how the company will manage the debt so we can be forward looking. That's the purpose of value investing. If you are so risk averse why not just buy T bill?

You decided that you don't like Chinese people, so you claim that Chinese people eat dogs. Once you encounter a Chinese guy who does not eat dog, you will insist he eat cats. That is your logic.
Ryan Garcia
Today, 11:33 AM
Another Chat GPT article that insists a speculative "recession".

Delta has been proactively paying off debt in the past few years. The market has already been discounting it since it is trading at less than half of that in 2019, despite revenue surpassed pre pandemic levels. You are placing a double penalty here.

I can literally copy this article and change its sticker to ANY company that accumulated debt during COVID and redistribute a thousand times, so what is your point then?

If the economy is well, you will cite high interest rates and maintain a sell rating. If economy is not well, you will cite weak demand and maintain a sell rating. No matter what you have a pre established presumption and you desperately try to find excuses to support your biased presumption.

Lululemon has a higher market cap by selling leggings. Now you're telling me that this American icon is "too expensive".
