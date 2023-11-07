KanawatTH

Downgrade to Sell

I have been tactically positioning in the S&P 500 (SP500), and after being short, I indicated that I covered the shorts, and suggested a wait-and-see approach with hold initiated on October 27th. Since then, the S&P 500 bounced strongly by 6.6%. I am downgrading this call back to sell.

The recent 10% correction in S&P 500 has been driven primarily by the rise in 10Y Treasury Bond yields, since the 4% yield resistance was broken in late July. After touching the 5% yield mark on October 19th, the 10Y yields have been rangebound, until last week when the yield dropped to the 4.5% level. This has caused the 6%+ bounce in S&P 500.

The narrative behind the bounce is 1) the Fed is done hiking interest rates, while 2) the economy is still growing, at a slower pace. Together, this resembles a soft-landing, which is bullish for stocks.

However, at this point, after the bounce, there are good reasons to sell again.

First, the current environment is actually stagflatonary, which means the economy is slowing towards a recession, while inflation is still expected to be sticky well above the 2% level. The Fed cannot cut rates in this environment.

Second, the earnings expectations are getting revised sharply lower for Q4 2023, and also slightly lower for 2024.

Third, the valuations are still very expensive, and further PE contraction is likely, especially given the low growth expectations.

Stagflation

This is not currently an environment supportive of a soft-landing. We are in a stagflationary environment, where inflation is "stuck" at a very high level, while growth is significantly slowing.

Sticky inflation

First, based on the Cleveland Fed InflationNowcast, both the core CPI inflation and the core PCE inflation are still expected to grow at 0.3% month-over-month. This is consistent with an annual inflation of 3.5-4%, which is double the Fed's 2% target. Monthly inflation has to be in a 0.1-0.2% range for the annual inflation to fall to the 2% target, and we are nowhere near that point.

In fact, the year-over-year core CPI is expected to be above 4% for October and November. This is not supportive of the Fed's pause. The Fed might surprise and hike in December - this is obviously bearish for stocks.

Cleveland Fed

Growth slowdown

At the same time while inflation is expected to remain sticky at double the Fed's 2% target, the GDP growth is expected to significantly slowdown in Q4 to 1.2%, based on the Atlanta Fed GDPNow measure.

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2023 is 1.2 percent on November 1, down from 2.3 percent on October 27. After this morning's construction spending release from the US Census Bureau and the Manufacturing ISM Report On Business from the Institute for Supply Management, the nowcasts of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 3.0 percent and -2.2 percent, respectively, to 1.5 percent and -2.8 percent, while the nowcast of the contribution of the change in real net exports to fourth-quarter real GDP growth increased from 0.11 percentage points to 0.22 percentage points.

The economic growth slowdown is led by -2.8% contraction in investment (given the credit tightness and high interest rates), and also an anemic 1.5% growth in consumption.

Earnings growth downgrade

Obviously, given the expected significant economic slowdown, analysts are sharply revising down the earnings expectations for Q4 2023.

From September 29th, the S&P 500 Q4 earnings growth got downgraded from 8.4% to 3.6%. At the same time, the Q3 earnings growth is upgraded from -0.7% to 1.8%, which is not surprising given the strong Q3 GDP growth. The 2024 earnings are also started to get downgraded, currently to 11.4% down from 12%, and this is expected to accelerate as the slowdown transitions to a recession.

CFTA 11/3/2023

Valuation

At the same time while GDP growth is sharply slowing, and earnings expectations are getting revised lower, the S&P 500 is still very expensive. The current expected PE ratio for S&P 500 is at 20, and it should be near 15, possibly even lower in case of a deeper recession.

CFRA 11/3/2023

Thus, fundamentally, the S&P 500 is facing a major selloff, and the Fed might not be able to help - that's the danger of a stagflationary environment.

Technical - Tactical considerations

The 10% correction in S&P 500 caused a major 200dma breakdown - this signaled a deeper selloff. However, the sharp 6%+ bounce caught shorts by surprise and they were likely forced to cover for loss - if shorted at the sub 200dma level. I was cautious and covered the shorts before the bounce, and was looking to reshort at a higher level.

The bounce reached the 50dma level, which appears to be a significant resistance, and thus, a good level to start building the short position. The 50dma breakout could push the S&P 500 to the 100dma resistance, which if broken could lead to a "higher-high" and signal possible further gains - thus it's a good level for a stop-loss.

Barchart

Implications

The S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX) seems to be in a downtrend since July 31st. The recent bounce likely stopped at the upper level of the downtrend range.

Fundamentally, the S&P 500 is facing a stagflationary environment, where growth is slowing, possibly transitioning towards a recession, while inflation remains "sticky" at a high level, which I believe will prevent the Fed from cutting interest rates if (when) the stock market continues to selloff.

Further, the earnings growth is getting downgraded, while the SP500 PE ratio is still very expensive. This is a prescription for a much deeper selloff.