Olo: Customer Insourcing Risk In The Spotlight

Nov. 07, 2023 11:34 AM ETOlo Inc. (OLO)1 Comment
The Value Pendulum
Summary

  • OLO's Q3 2023 earnings were in line with analysts' expectations, and the company lifted its full-year guidance.
  • However, the customer insourcing risk for Olo is in the spotlight, following its client Wingstop's decision to focus on its in-house platform.
  • A Hold rating for OLO is justified, after considering both Olo's third quarter performance and potential downside risks relating to client insourcing.
Waiter using digital tablet taking order from customers at a restaurant

FG Trade Latin/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for Olo's (NYSE:OLO) stock is a Hold. I have a positive view of OLO's Q3 2023 financial performance and the company's decision to raise its full-year guidance. But Wingstop's (WING) recent insourcing

Comments (1)

Chartguru007
Chartguru007
Today, 11:56 AM
Premium
Comments (24)
Nice article. They still have around $300m and no debt so not a bad play down here if OLO pay gets some traction. Subway and Wingstop are def 2 blows but let’s see how the last 3 quarters end up in ‘24 after Wingstop is gone. Costs a ton to recreate what Noah has created so many other lesser customers like their most recent one in EATALY will hopefully help the big picture.
