Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) is gearing up to release Q3 2023 earnings, projecting a revenue marginally falling short of its previous quarter's results. This conservative forecast is a departure from the company's robust performance earlier in the year, which featured an unprecedented Net Investment Income (NII) that established a high standard for successive quarters and demonstrated a pattern of steady earnings expansion.

The OBDC stock price has exhibited resilience in the lead-up to the earnings report, suggesting it may soon breach the pivotal technical barrier. This article explores OBDC's financial status and a technical breakdown of its stock movement to identify future directions and potential investment opportunities. Currently, the stock hovers around the technical pivot point, with the upcoming earnings announcement positioned to catalyze a shift from this level potentially.

Financial Performance

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is slated to disclose its earnings for Q3 2023 post-market on November 8, 2023. The company forecasts its revenue to be $388.15 million, slightly lower than the Q2 2023 figures. Moreover, the expected earnings per share (EPS) on a normalized basis are at $0.47, which shows a slight decrease of $0.01 from the normalized EPS in Q2 2023. Despite the dip in estimated EPS for Q3 2023, the company's performance in Q2 2023 was notably strong, with a record NII of $0.48 per share. The projected total revenue for 2023 is $1.55 billion, compared to the $1.20 billion recorded in 2022.

The achievement in Q2 2023 marked the second consecutive quarter of record NII, highlighting the company's consistent earnings growth. Additionally, the Board's declaration of a supplemental dividend of $0.07 per share alongside the regular dividend underscored the firm's robust financial position. Total dividends for Q2 2023 amounted to $0.40 per share, a notable 30% increase from Q2 2022. Furthermore, the company's NII Return on Equity (ROE) significantly improved to 12.6% from the 8.6% reported in Q2 2022.

Moreover, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share also experienced growth, closing the quarter at $15.26, compared to $15.15 at the end of Q1 2023. This increment in NAV reflects the intrinsic value appreciation of the company's shares. Regarding future payouts, the Board declared a Q3 2023 dividend of $0.33 per share and a Q2 2023 supplemental dividend of $0.07 per share, indicating the company's intention to continue rewarding its shareholders and expressing confidence in its cash flow generation capabilities.

Additionally, Blue Owl Capital Corporation took an active approach to managing its stock through its 2022 Repurchase Program. The company successfully repurchased $75 million worth of its common stock, with $50 million directly repurchased by the company at an average price of $12.22 per share. This strategic repurchase was accretive to the company's NAV, contributing approximately $0.03 per share, which not only signals management's belief in the company's valuation but also showcases prudent capital allocation.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation's investment activities for Q2 2023 were also robust, with new investment commitments totaling $183.0 million across various new and existing portfolio companies. The total principal amount of new investments funded was $169.6 million, and the active portfolio management was further evidenced by $566.2 million in aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments. The company's investment portfolio included 187 companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.9 billion for Q2 2023, reflecting a diverse and substantial investment base.

The portfolio composition, as of Q2 2023, was predominantly in first and second-lien senior secured debt investments, comprising 69.1% and 14.1%, respectively. The overall portfolio was slightly altered from Q1, with a marginal shift from first-lien senior secured debt investments to other asset classes, including common equity investments. The weighted average total yield on accruing debt and income-producing securities remained stable at 12.2%, a testament to the steady income generation of the company's investments.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation concluded Q2 2023 with strong liquidity and capital resources. The company reported $368 million in cash and restricted cash, along with $7.2 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding. Additionally, there was $1.5 billion of undrawn capacity on credit facilities, ensuring ample liquidity for future investments. The weighted average interest rate on debt saw a slight increase to 5.4%, and the company improved its net debt-to-equity ratio to 1.14x in Q1 2023 from 1.21x at the end of Q2 2023, indicating a stronger balance sheet position. Overall, the company's Q2 2023 performance was robust, demonstrating substantial income, a solid investment portfolio, and healthy liquidity, positioning it well for the future.

Navigating Through Bullish Price Dynamics

The monthly chart presents an optimistic technical perspective for OBDC, as evidenced by the bullish patterns. Specifically, the stock has formed an inverse head and shoulders pattern, with the head at $9.043 and the shoulders at $10.196 and $10.263, respectively. The pattern's neckline is approximately $12.72, which the stock successfully surpassed in May 2023. Following this bullish breakout, the stock has entered a phase of higher-level consolidation, oscillating between $12.70 and $14.08.

This consolidation phase is generally regarded as a positive sign, suggesting a buildup of upward momentum as the price prepares to ascend further. Notably, the monthly candlestick for October 2023 was characterized as an 'inside bar,' which typically points to market indecision but, in this context, may foreshadow an impending surge in price if the stock breaks the October highs.

OBDC Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

The historical upside moves also support this bullish price configuration. The strong rally in the OBDC stock price during 2020 and 2021 was due to strategic mergers, increasing demand for alternative asset management, and a robust performance in its direct lending segment. Amid the economic uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, investors sought out more stable, yield-generating assets, which the firm provided through its expertise in direct lending and private equity. Moreover, the low-interest-rate environment pushed investors toward alternative investments, benefiting OBDC. The firm's strong performance, both operationally and in investment portfolios, helped bolster investor confidence, contributing to the upward trajectory of stock prices during this period.

The historical strong price movements, marked by the strong inverted head and shoulder with the emergence of the inside bar, indicate an upside breakout.

Key Action for Investors

The above historic price surges, characterized by a pronounced inverted head and shoulders pattern accompanied by an inside bar, suggest a potential upward breakout. This robust bullish configuration is further accentuated by the weekly chart, which displays the same inverted head and shoulders pattern observed in the monthly chart. Following the breach of this formation, the price has been consolidating within narrow ranges, hinting at the prospect of a bullish surge. Last week's notable price increase resulted in the formation of a strong weekly candlestick at the resistance level, and with this week being the earnings week, heightened volatility is expected due to the earnings announcement.

Consequently, this could precipitate a breakout upon releasing earnings. Investors might, therefore, consider entering at the current levels in anticipation of a price rise. Should there be any pullback in price post-earnings, investors have the opportunity to accumulate positions around the $13 mark.

OBDC Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Moreover, the short-term daily chart reinforces the bullish narrative as the price challenges the resistance zone near $14.10. The support at $12.80 bolsters this bullish assault, and a decisive climb above $14.10 could trigger a significant rally in the market.

OBDC Daily Chart (stockcharts.com)

Market Risk

Interest rate fluctuations pose a significant risk, as they can directly impact the company's income flows and the valuation of its debt securities. An upswing in rates could increase borrowing costs and compress net income margins, affecting OBDC's ability to service its debt and pursue further investments. The firm's NII and NAV could also face pressure under rising rates, potentially impacting shareholder returns and the intrinsic value of the company's stock. Additionally, market liquidity risk should not be overlooked, as any disruption could impede Blue Owl's investment activities and affect its share repurchase program and dividend sustainability.

Credit risk and economic or sector-specific risks also loom over Blue Owl Capital. The company's exposure to the credit quality of its portfolio entities could lead to valuation adjustments if the credit markets deteriorate. This scenario could precipitate a cascade of adverse effects, from reduced earnings to a potential decline in the share price. Furthermore, the company operates within the financial sector, making it vulnerable to economic downturns and industry-specific challenges. A contraction in economic growth or a downturn in financial markets can limit investment opportunities, potentially diminishing assets under management and affecting the firm's revenue and margins.

Finally, operational risks related to investment management and capital allocation decisions can impact Blue Owl Capital's performance and investor confidence. Valuation risk is also a concern, as the current bullish technical indicators might lead to overestimating the stock's fair value, particularly if the earnings do not align with investor expectations, potentially prompting a market correction. Volatility and investor sentiment, often swayed by broader market sentiments or external events, could introduce additional unpredictability around the earnings release.

Bottom Line

As Blue Owl Capital Corporation stands on the cusp of announcing Q3 2023 earnings, there's a palpable blend of caution and optimism surrounding its financial report. Despite the anticipated slight dip in revenue and EPS compared to the previous quarter, the company has exhibited strong financial health and resilience. The consistent increase in dividends, robust NII, and a solidified NAV per share throughout challenging economic times have underscored Blue Owl's commitment to shareholder value and its confidence in sustainable cash flow.

The corporation's strategic capital allocation, demonstrated by prudent share repurchase and dynamic investment activities, has maintained a diversified investment portfolio, which remains a cornerstone of Blue Owl's stability and potential for growth. The technical analysis offers a bullish outlook, with key patterns signaling the potential for an upward breakout. The formation of an inverted head and shoulders pattern, coupled with the appearance of an inside bar and a robust weekly candlestick just before earnings week, suggests a potential breach of the $14.10 technical pivot following the earnings announcement. This could trigger a significant market rally. Investors may consider buying OBDC at the current price point to capitalize on the expected upswing.