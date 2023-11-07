Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enovis Corporation (ENOV) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 11:32 AM ETEnovis Corporation (ENOV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.71K Followers

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kyle Rose - IR

Matt Trerotola - CEO

Ben Berry - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Vik Chopra - Wells Fargo

Jeff Johnson - Baird

Yang Li - Jefferies

Mike Matson - Needham & Company

Jason Wittes - ROTH MKM

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Enovis' Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instruction] Please note this event is being recorded.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Kyle Rose, Enovis' Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kyle Rose

Thank you, Marliese, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our third quarter 2023 results conference call. I'm Kyle Rose, Enovis' Vice President of Investor Relations.

With me on the call today are Matt Trerotola, Chairman and CEO; as well as Ben Berry, our Chief Financial Officer.

Our earnings release was issued earlier this morning and is available in the Investors section of our website in Enovis.com. We will be using a slide presentation in today's call, which can also be found on our website. Both the audio and the slide presentation of this call will be archived on our website later today.

During the call, we'll be making some forward-looking statements about our beliefs and estimates regarding future events and results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the safe harbor language in today's earnings release and in our filings with the SEC. Actual results might differ materially from any forward-looking statements that we make today. The forward-looking statements speak only as of today, and we do not assume any obligation or

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ENOV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENOV

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.