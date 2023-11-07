Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.71K Followers

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephanie Ferris - President, Chief Executive Officer

James Kehoe - Chief Financial Officer

George Mihalos - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

Tien-Tsin Huang - JP Morgan

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Vasundhara Govil - KBW

Dan Dolev - Mizuho

Operator

Good day and welcome to the FIS third quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during the session, you will need to press star-one-one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star-one-one again.

Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, George Mihalos, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

George Mihalos

Thank you Abigail. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today for the FIS third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. This call is being webcast. Today’s news release, corresponding presentation and webcast are available on our website at fisglobal.com.

With me on the call this morning are Stephanie Ferris, our CEO and President, and James Kehoe, our CFO. Stephanie will lead the call with a strategic and operational update, followed by James reviewing our financial results and providing forward guidance.

Today’s remarks will contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the press release and other filings with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FIS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FIS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.