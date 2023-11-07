Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
First Hawaiian: Margin Pressure Easing

Nov. 07, 2023 12:45 PM ETFirst Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB)1 Comment
Mark Dockray
Summary

  • Higher than expected net interest margin helped deliver an overall beat for First Hawaiian in Q3.
  • NIM will contract in Q4, but pressure from higher deposit costs is abating and management is fairly confident that this will mark a trough.
  • The outlook for loan growth remains weak, but asset repricing can still drive some expansion in net interest income in 2024. Credit quality remains excellent with little cause for concern.
  • Management is looking to rebuild capital and so buybacks are on ice in the near term, but with a 5.5% dividend yield, these shares offer an okay yield until the bank is in a stronger position to resume growth.
Contracting net interest margin and weak loan growth were my main concerns with First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) when I last covered the stock after Q2 earnings. Credit quality was less of a worry to me, with the extent of unrealized losses

Mark Dockray
Comments (1)

Pineapple_Paul profile picture
Pineapple_Paul
Today, 12:49 PM
Great article, but banks are in a tough spot for the foreseeable future.
