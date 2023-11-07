Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shopify Q3: A Good Company But Not A Good Stock

Nov. 07, 2023 12:52 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CA
Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
651 Followers

Summary

  • Shopify's stock has rallied over 20% after strong 3Q FY2023 earnings, with positive GAAP operating income and rebounding top-line revenue.
  • Subscription solutions revenue grew 29.2% YoY, indicating successful pricing changes and attracting more merchants to the platform.
  • Shopify's gross margin reached 50% and GAAP operating margin reached 7.1%, signaling a positive outlook for GAAP EPS in FY2024.
  • However, the stock is currently trading at a premium valuation with an EV/sales Fwd 10.8x, indicating a significant downside risk given the current rates backdrop and potential economic slowdown.
Shopify Germany

Sean Gallup

Investment Thesis

Last week, Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) stock made a strong comeback, cheering investors with a rally over 20% following the release of 3Q FY2023 earnings. I believe this quarter could mark an inflection point, with its GAAP operating income entering positive territory for

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
651 Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SHOP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SHOP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHOP
--
SHOP:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.