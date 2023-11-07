AppLovin: Why This Mobile Ad Tech Is Taking Market Share
Summary
- AppLovin Corporation is expected to generate $1.2 billion in free cash flow in 2023, with potential to reach $1.4 billion or higher.
- The company is experiencing attractive top line growth and gaining market share compared to competitors like Unity Software.
- AppLovin's focus on its Software segment, which has high EBITDA margins and strong growth, makes it a promising investment option.
Investment Thesis
AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is on a path towards reporting $1.2 billion of free cash flow in 2023. This is a very conservative estimate. I believe that AppLovin could make close to $1.6 billion next year, but to be conservative, let's stick with $1.4 billion. This means that AppLovin is priced at approximately 10x next year's free cash flow.
What's more, the business is delivering attractive top line growth, too. So, unlike other ad-tech companies, the business is not ''just'' surviving. It's actually taking market share for its peers, namely Unity Software (U).
Altogether, I believe this is a great business, that has the potential to be a rewarding investment into 2024. Let's get to it.
AppLovin's Near-Term Prospects
AppLovin is a company specializing in enhancing the performance of businesses, particularly those involved in mobile games and app development, within the app ecosystem. They provide unique tools and software designed to simplify the process for app creators, enabling them to increase user engagement and boost revenue generation.
The company's core focus revolves around determining the most effective advertisements and content to display to app users. They also offer comprehensive performance analytics to app developers, allowing them to assess their apps' success and optimize revenue streams, making it a pivotal aspect of their operations.
In addition to their core services, AppLovin offers a diverse portfolio of over 350 free apps, primarily mobile games. These apps leverage their proprietary tools and methodologies to achieve significant popularity and monetization through data analytics.
One integral component of AppLovin's business strategy involves an aggressive M&A strategy. Typically, I would look to avoid businesses that support their growth via M&A, as those businesses embrace high-risk acquisitions while oftentimes not being price-sensitive on those acquisitions.
However, given the significant amount of stock ownership that founder and CEO Adam Foroughi has in the company, I'm assured that Foroughi is determined to play the long game. And that's my mindset. too.
With this context in mind, let's discuss AppLovin's financials.
AppLovin's Revenues Are Growing
Unlike many ad-tech peers, AppLovin is still delivering some top line growth. To a substantial extent, its recent growth has come about through the debut of AXON 2.0, the latest iteration of AppLovin's AI decision-making engine.
Indeed, let's get some further context on the drivers of AppLovin.
What you see above, is that AppLovin's Software segment makes up more than 50% of the underlying. But what's particularly noteworthy is that this segment, which places ads on mobile applications owned by 3rd party publishers, is actually growing at a very reasonable rate.
AppLovin's Software segment is this business' crown jewel. This segment was up 28% y/y. Furthermore, AppLovin's Software segment competes with Unity Software's Grow Solutions segment.
And even though Unity's growth rates include a large acquisition it made last year, the organic growth of this business was 7% y/y in Q2. In other words, AppLovin's segment is taking substantial market share away from Unity.
That's why, even as the market has been particularly weak in the past month, AppLovin's stock has held its ground. I contend that investors realize that this business is meaningfully undervalued.
Focus on the Free Cash Flow
What makes AppLovin particularly compelling is that this founder-led business is focused on free cash flows.
AppLovin's Software business consistently makes higher than 60% EBITDA margins. Think about it like this, not only is AppLovin's Software business growing in the 20s% CAGR, but it's also incredibly profitable.
I maintain that within the next 12 months, AppLovin's Software business will make up close to 65% to 70% of AppLovin's business.
Moreover, including AppLovin's Q3 guidance, AppLovin is going to make $980 million in EBITDA. Therefore, we can safely estimate that AppLovin will make $1.3 billion adjusted EBITDA in 2023.
And if we take analysts' current estimates of 11% revenue growth for 2024, and keep in mind that the business will be significantly more profitable in 2024 given its Software Segment, this means that AppLovin should easily make $1.5 billion of EBITDA. Indeed, AppLovin stated during the earnings call that the business' EBITDA profile was abnormally strong in Q2 2023. On a more normalized basis, its EBITDA margins will moderate at mid-40%, which is still impressively high.
However, to add on a margin of safety, let's assume that in 2024 AppLovin ''only'' makes $1.4 billion. Again, this leaves this stock in the bargain basement at under 10x EBITDA.
The one downside here is that AppLovin has around $2.4 billion of net debt. Even though the business makes very strong free cash flows, this high debt level will in the very near term restrict its ability to make any further needle-moving acquisitions.
The Bottom Line
I estimate that AppLovin is on a path to generate around $1.4 billion in free cash flow in 2024. This estimate is somewhat conservative, and it's plausible that the figure could approach slightly higher.
This valuation implies that AppLovin Corporation is trading at approximately 10x next year's free cash flow, making it a compelling option for investors.
Despite the challenging landscape of the ad-tech industry, AppLovin is not merely surviving; it is thriving and gaining market share compared to its competitors, notably Unity Software.
The heart of AppLovin's success lies in its Software segment, responsible for over 50% of its operations and boasting a commendable 28% y/y growth rate. With its CEO's strong ownership in the company and a commitment to a long-term vision, AppLovin's strategic growth through acquisitions seems well-calculated, and its focus on free cash flows makes it a promising prospect for investors.
The core Software business, with consistently high EBITDA margins exceeding 60%, is expected to dominate AppLovin's portfolio, driving substantial profitability.
In conclusion, I believe this medium-cap stock could deliver some attractive returns in 2024.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is an energy specialist whose primary focus is capitalizing on “the Great Energy Transition” - the confluence of decarbonization, digitalization with AI, and deglobalization - to achieve greater investment returns. Through his 9+ years analyzing countless companies, Michael has accumulated outstanding professional experience in the energy sector and a following of over 40K on Seeking Alpha.Michael is the leader of the investing group Deep Value Returns. Features of the group include: Insights through his concentrated portfolio of value stocks, timely updates on stock picks, a weekly webinar for live advice, and "hand-holding" as-needed for new and experienced investors alike. Deep Value Returns also has an active, vibrant, and kind community easily accessible via chat. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments