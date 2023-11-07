Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ARKK: Outlook For Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF

Nov. 07, 2023 1:03 PM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)TSLA
Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ARK Innovation ETF prices have corrected lately, making it more attractively valued, but there are still plenty of negative forces afoot.
  • ARKK's top holdings lack meaningful profit, making them volatile and difficult to value.
  • At a fundamental level, I see large uncertainties of whether its holdings can become sustainable and enjoy the benefits of mass adoption – eventually.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Envision Early Retirement get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Bitcoin 2022 Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Industry Professionals And Investors To Miami

Marco Bello

Is Cathie Wood's ARKK a good buy?

The goal of this article is to examine the bullish as well as the bearish arguments surrounding the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). Unfortunately, in the end, I feel the positive and negative

As you can tell, our core style is to provide actionable and unambiguous ideas from our independent research. If your share this investment style, check out Envision Early Retirement. It provides at least 1x in-depth articles per week on such ideas.

We have helped our members not only to beat S&P 500 but also avoid heavy drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in BOTH the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too.

This article was written by

Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
13.12K Followers

Envision Research, aka Lucas Ma, has over 15+ years of investment experience and holds a Masters with in Quantitative Investment and a PhD in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on renewable energy, both from Stanford University. He also has 30+ years of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing sector, credit sector, and actual portfolio management.

He leads the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ARKK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ARKK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARKK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.