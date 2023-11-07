Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Organon: Poor Q3 Earnings Make Bear Case, But Dividend Is Saving Grace

Nov. 07, 2023 1:04 PM ETOrganon & Co. (OGN)
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Organon & Co. reported its Q3 earnings, last week, which revealed underperformance in its Women's Health division and struggles in its biosimilars division.
  • The company's debt position remains high, with net debt standing at over $8 billion.
  • Despite challenges, Organon continues to offer a generous dividend yield of ~9%, which may keep investors interested.
  • Downgraded FY23 revenues guidance is for ~$6.2bn, with net earnings likely to fall under $1bn.
  • Organon is failing to show Women's Health and Biosimilars can ultimately replace long term decline of Established Brands. This is challenging, but for now, the dividend is the saving grace.

Money on the edge

PM Images

Investment Overview

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN), formed via Pharma giant Merck & Co.'s (MRK) spinout of its Established Brands, Women's Health and Biosimilars divisions, announced its Q3 earnings on Thursday, November 2.

I covered Organon's Q2 earnings in

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
10.18K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OGN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OGN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OGN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OGN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.