A Quick Take On Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd. (PMNT) has filed proposed terms to raise $16 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended SEC registration statement.

The company sells luxury sports-centric apparel to consumers worldwide.

PMNT’s revenue has dropped due to a wholesale sales drop, while operating losses remain high.

Given management’s IPO pricing expectations, the firm’s revenue variability, high operating losses and cash flow burn, my opinion on the Perfect Moment Ltd. IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

Perfect Moment Overview

London, UK-based Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded to develop luxury lifestyle branded apparel for women, men and children.

The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer Mark Buckley, who has been with the firm since November 2022 and was previously CFO of Rapha Racing Limited, a producer and retailer of cycling clothing.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Skiwear

Outerwear

Swimwear

Activewear.

As of June 30, 2023, Perfect Moment has booked fair market value investment of $36.7 million from investors, including Mark Tompkins, Lucius Partners, NJJ Ventures and Purpose Pebble America LLC.

Perfect Moment Customer Acquisition

The firm sells its products directly to consumers and through its wholesale channel in 25 countries.

The company also sells through third parties, including Farfetch and Amazon Luxury.

Marketing and Advertising expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen sharply as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

Marketing and Advertising Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 71.8% FYE March 31, 2023 21.4% FYE March 31, 2022 25.8% Click to enlarge

The Marketing and Advertising efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Marketing and Advertising expense, fell to 0.3x in the most recent reporting period, indicating a reduction in marketing and advertising efficiency, as shown in the table below:

Marketing and Advertising Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 0.3 FYE March 31, 2023 1.4 Click to enlarge

Perfect Moment’s Market & Competition

The global sports apparel market was valued at $230.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to $410.8 billion by 2032, according to a report by Allied Market Research.

If achieved, this would represent a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 6% from 2023 to 2032.

The market includes specialized clothing and accessories for various sports and physical activities designed to enhance performance and comfort for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

The primary reasons for this expected growth are a growing desire by consumers for modern clothing in their everyday activities while incorporating more sports and fitness activities in their weekly schedule.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced demand, the market demonstrated resilience and adaptability and recovered from a shift to athleisure and increased online activity.

Also, the chart below shows the U.S. activewear market's historical and projected future growth trajectory through 2028 via a research report by Grand View Research:

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Adidas AG

Nike

PUMA SE

The Columbia Sportswear Company

VF Corporation

PVH Corp.

ASICS Corporation

Skechers U.S.A.

Under Armour

Others.

Perfect Moment Ltd. Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

A sharp sequential drop in top line revenue

Reduced gross profit and gross margin

Increasing operating losses

High cash use in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 988,000 28.5% FYE March 31, 2023 $ 23,438,000 42.5% FYE March 31, 2022 $ 16,447,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 105,000 25.0% FYE March 31, 2023 $ 8,069,000 63.0% FYE March 31, 2022 $ 4,949,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 10.63% -0.3% FYE March 31, 2023 34.43% 14.4% FYE March 31, 2022 30.09% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ (2,709,000) -274.2% FYE March 31, 2023 $ (8,625,000) -36.8% FYE March 31, 2022 $ (10,177,000) -61.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ (2,673,000) -270.5% FYE March 31, 2023 $ (10,305,000) -44.0% FYE March 31, 2022 $ (12,168,000) -74.0% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ (803,000) FYE March 31, 2023 $ (3,510,000) FYE March 31, 2022 $ (3,564,000) (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

As of June 30, 2023, Perfect Moment had $1.1 million in cash and $16.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was negative ($2.1 million).

Perfect Moment IPO Details

PMNT intends to sell 2.5 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $6.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $16.25 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) will approximate $87 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 15.15%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

...we currently intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, sales and marketing activities and general and administrative matters. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management believes that any legal proceedings would not have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are ThinkEquity and Laidlaw & Company [UK] Ltd.

Valuation Metrics For Perfect Moment

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $107,267,453 Enterprise Value $86,907,453 Price / Sales 4.53 EV / Revenue 3.67 EV / EBITDA -16.73 Earnings Per Share -$0.33 Operating Margin -21.96% Net Margin -23.68% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 15.15% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $6.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$2,129,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -1.98% CapEx Ratio -11.90 Revenue Growth Rate 28.48% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

Commentary About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd. is pursuing a U.S. public capital market listing to gain investment for its general corporate growth and working capital requirements.

The company’s financial results have generated a strong sequential drop in topline revenue, lowered gross profit and gross margin, greater operating losses and high cash use in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was negative ($2.1 million).

Marketing and Advertising expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen sharply as revenue has dropped; its Marketing and Advertising efficiency multiple fell to 0.3x in the most recent reporting period.

Perfect Moment currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital initiatives.

PMNT’s recent capital spending history indicates it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for premium activewear is quite large but is forecasted to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its focus on a direct-to-consumer revenue model, which has proven to be difficult to scale by other apparel industry companies.

The firm has also shown a sharp sequential drop in topline revenue, likely due to ‘minimal wholesale revenues during the first quarter’.

Also, operating losses in previous periods remain very high.

Management is seeking an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 3.7x on dropping top line revenue.

An apparel company producing such operating losses and net losses while burning through cash is not exactly an enticing investment, at least at its current stage of development.

Given management’s IPO pricing expectations, the firm’s revenue drop, high operating losses and cash flow burn, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced