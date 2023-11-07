Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is Magna A Good Buy After The Recent Earnings Event?

Nov. 07, 2023
The Alpha Sieve
Summary

  • Magna recently gapped up post earnings and is up by 9% since the event.
  • We are enthused by the operational improvements demonstrated by Magna and this is something that could linger through FY25.
  • Earnings through FY25 are poised to come in at 3x the pace of topline growth.
  • Despite higher CAPEX commitments, Magna has not compromised on its dividend and currently one can pick up a yield figure that is 60bps higher than the historical average.
  • We appreciate the current risk-reward on the charts.

Introduction

Magna International (NYSE:MGA), the Canadian-based auto component supplier came out with its Q3 results towards the end of last week. The stock has since gapped up and is now 8-9% higher post earnings. Despite the decent rise in the

The Alpha Sieve
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia.

Comments

If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.