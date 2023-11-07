Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 12:46 PM ETGatos Silver, Inc. (GATO), GATO:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.72K Followers

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dale Andres - CEO

André van Niekerk - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Cosmos Chiu - CIBC

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Gatos Silver Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Presenting today will be Dale Andres, CEO of Gatos Silver; and André van Niekerk, Chief Financial Officer. We will conclude today's session with a question-and-answer period, where other members of the Gatos Silver management team will be available. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, all participants' lines have been placed on mute for the duration -- excuse me, of the presentation to prevent any background noise.

Turning your attention to Slide 2, please note, today's call contains forward-looking statements. Various risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to vary. Gatos Silver does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Dale Andres. Please go ahead.

Dale Andres

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone.

Turning to Slide 3, there are three clear highlights this quarter. We continued to further strengthen the balance sheet increasing the cash balance and reducing debt with continued free cash flow generation. Both, GSI, Gatos Silver and 70% owned Los Gatos joint venture are debt free with a strong cash position.

Number two, operations continued to perform very well with the Cerro Los Gatos mine matching record throughput rates. As a result of continued good operational performance in the first month of the fourth quarter in October along with recent optimization of the mine plan, we are increasing our 2023 full-year silver and silver equivalent production guidance by 16% and 8% respectively based on the mid-point of each guidance range.

And number

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GATO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GATO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.