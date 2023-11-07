Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bright Health Group, Inc. (BHG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 1:13 PM ETBright Health Group, Inc. (BHG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.72K Followers

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Hagan - Investor Relations Director

Mike Mikan - Vice Chairman, CEO & President

Jay Matushak - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Hello, all, and welcome to Bright Health Group's third quarter 2023 earnings call. My name is Lydia, and I will be your operator today. It's my pleasure to now hand you over to your host, Stephen Hagan, Investor Relations Director to begin. Please go ahead when you're ready.

Stephen Hagan

Good morning and welcome to Bright Health Group's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Leading the call today are Bright Health Group's President and CEO, Mike Mikan; and CFO, Jay Matushak.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements under US federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations.

A description of some of the risks and uncertainties can be found in the reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in our current and periodic reports we file with the SEC.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements or information. This call will also reference non-GAAP amounts and measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP to GAAP measures is available in the company's third quarter press release filed on the company's Investor Relations page at investors.brighthealthgroup.com.

Information presented on this call is contained in the earnings release we issued this morning and in our Form 8-K dated November 7, 2023, which may be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the company's website.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BHG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BHG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.