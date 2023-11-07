Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TPG Inc. (TPG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 1:14 PM ETTPG Inc. (TPG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.72K Followers

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gary Stein - Head, Investor Relations

Jon Winkelried - Chief Executive Officer

Jack Weingart - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

Ken Worthington - JPMorgan

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Michael Brown - KBW

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank

Adam Beatty - UBS

Luke Mason - BNP Paribas

Operator

Good morning and welcome to TPG's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Currently, all callers have been placed in a listen-only mode and following the management's prepared remarks, the call will be opened up for your questions. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. Please go to TPG's IR website to obtain the earnings materials.

I will now turn the call over to Gary Stein, Head of Investor Relations at TPG. Thank you. You may begin.

Gary Stein

Great. Thanks Angela and welcome everyone. Joining me this morning are Jon Winkelried, Chief Executive Officer; and Jack Weingart, Chief Financial Officer.

I'd like to remind you this call may include forward-looking statements that do not guarantee future events or performance. Please refer to TPG's earnings release and SEC filings for factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. TPG undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Within our discussion and earnings release, we'll be discussing certain non-GAAP measures on this call that we believe are relevant in assessing the financial performance of the business. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the nearest GAAP figures in TPG's earnings release, which is available on our website. Please note that nothing on this call constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TPG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TPG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.