A Quick Take On Sequoia Vaccines, Inc.

Sequoia Vaccines, Inc. (SQVI) has filed to raise $20 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a clinical-stage biopharma developing a vaccine for recurrent urinary tract infections and a treatment candidate for advanced ovarian cancer.

Sequoia Vaccines, Inc.'s lead drug has shown positive response results in a Phase 1 trial, although further trials will be needed to determine the extent of any such efficacy.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Sequoia Overview

St. Louis, Missouri-based Sequoia Vaccines, Inc. was founded to develop a vaccine to prevent urinary tract infections, treat advanced ovarian cancer and treat lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients.

Management is headed by President and CEO Dr. Kevin B. Bacon, who has been with the firm since April 2023 and was previously CEO of Abcentra LLC, president and CEO of SMA Therapeutics and was the founder of Actimis Pharmaceuticals and VP of Respiratory Diseases Research for Bayer Healthcare AG.

The firm's lead candidate, SEQ-400, has completed a Phase 1 safety study, which also established a recommended Phase 2 dose and schedule.

Notably, the Phase 1 study indicated that the women:

"had fewer recurrent UTIs after achieving peak antibody responses produced by the vaccine as compared to the 9-month time period preceding the peak antibody response."

Furthermore,

"the antibodies generated in these women were evaluated in laboratory studies and were shown to reduce the adherence of bacteria to human bladder cells, which is the intended mechanism of action of the vaccine."

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

SEC

Sequoia has booked fair market value investment of $54.7 million as of September 30, 2023 from investors, including Prolog Healthy Living Fund and others.

Sequoia’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global market for urinary tract infection therapeutics is an estimated $9.12 billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach $10.45 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 2.77% from 2023 to 2028.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an increasing prevalence of diabetes and kidney stones and the expected launch of combination drug regimens.

Also, urinary tract infections can be "especially troublesome for people with diabetes because sugar in the urine serves as a breeding ground for bacteria."

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include the following companies:

Locus Biosciences

GSK

ImmunoTek

Janssen.

Sequoia Vaccines, Inc. Financial Status

The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and material R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline development activities.

Below are the company’s financial results for the periods indicated:

SEC

As of September 30, 2023, the company had $714,118 in cash and $2.0 million in total liabilities.

Sequoia Vaccines, Inc. IPO Details

Sequoia intends to raise $20 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price, although that could change in a future filing if existing investors choose to do so.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to conduct and complete a phase 2 human clinical trial for SEQ-400; to move our preclinical product candidates toward human studies; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the development of additional programs in our pipeline and to establish and optimize manufacturing processes. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said there is no pending litigation that would be "material."

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Commentary About Sequoia’s IPO

SQVI is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund further advancement for its pipeline of drugs.

The firm’s lead candidate, SEQ-400, has completed a Phase 1 safety study, which also established a recommended Phase 2 dose and schedule.

It has also produced interesting results that may indicate positive efficacy, but we won’t know more until Phase 2 trials are concluded, or at least until the firm publishes results from a data readout, if any.

The market opportunity for treating urinary tract infections is substantial but expected to grow at a relatively low rate of growth in the coming years.

The market for the treatment of ovarian cancer is smaller than UTI infection treatment but is expected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, per a report from Grand View Research.

Management has disclosed no major pharma firm collaboration relationships or agreements.

The company’s investor syndicate does not include any well-known institutional life science venture capital firms, at least as divulged in the S-1 filing.

When we learn more details about the IPO from management, including proposed pricing and valuation terms, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.