Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 2:49 PM ETGogo Inc. (GOGO)
Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Will Davis - Vice President, Investor Relations

Oakleigh Thorne - Chairman and CEO

Jessi Betjemann - Executive Vice President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Richard Prentiss - Raymond James

Lance Vitanza - TD Cowen

Scott Searle - ROTH MKM

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q3 2023 Gogo Inc. Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Will Davis, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Will Davis

Thank you, Bella, and good morning everyone. Welcome to Gogo’s third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today to talk about our results are Oakleigh Thorne, Chairman and CEO; and Jessi Betjemann, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of the company.

We caution you to consider the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements on the conference call. Those risk factors are described in our earnings release filed this morning and are more fully detailed under our risk factors in our annual report on 10-K and 10-Q and other documents that we have filed with the SEC.

In addition, please note that the date of this conference call is November 7, 2023. Any forward-looking statements that we make today are based on assumptions as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update

