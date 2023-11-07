Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sun Communities: Attractive Growth, But Valuation Creates A Risk

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
166 Followers

Summary

  • Sun Communities owns and operates manufactured home, RV, and marina communities.
  • The REIT has been enjoying high operational growth, has low leverage, and high liquidity.
  • Though it also provides us with a consistent dividend payment and growth record, the yield is too low to be attractive.
  • There is also a lack of consistency in the picture provided by valuation; a margin of safety is not present.
  • Regardless, investors may make a different conclusion after reading this article as individual needs and resulting criteria vary.
Holiday caravan or mobile home

uptonpark

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, acquires and operates Manufactured Home (MH) and Recreational Vehicle (RV) communities, as well as marinas. More specifically, they lease the sites that provide utilities for the installment of the MHs, RVs, and boats.

This article was written by

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
166 Followers
I am a self-taught value investor interested in common stocks and ETFs. I am always on the lookout for opportunities that may safely grow my retirement fund while producing alpha. My goal here is to provide investors with analysis that transparently communicates my thoughts on the securities I cover from the POV of my own capital allocation needs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

D
Druvaciam Aleh
Today, 4:04 PM
Comments (294)
I think it should be Buy at these levels, there are not much competitors in this area so 20-30% premium over apartment REITs is appropriate.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SUI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SUI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SUI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.