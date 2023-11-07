JHVEPhoto

Most semiconductors supplying the auto sector reported solid quarters as the growth in technology content in new vehicles is far more important than the units sold. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) again sailed past estimates even with inventory constrained at historically low levels. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the long-term future of the semiconductor business.

Constraining Revenues

NXP Semiconductors N.V. reported a solid quarter with Q3'23 results beating consensus estimates as follows:

The company still reported revenues slowed in the quarter due to lower demand in industrial and mobile sectors. NXP is still running full speed ahead on automotive growth.

A big key to the revenue story from other players in the sector is the lean inventory management focused on this year. On the Q3'23 earnings call, CEO Kurt Sievers again discussed the lower inventory in the distribution channel as follows:

Furthermore, we have demonstrated over several quarters proactive management of our distribution channel resulting in a very lean channel inventory position of 1.5 months at the end of quarter three versus our long-term target of 2.5 months. Through all of these proactive actions, we believe we will enter 2024 with a comparatively balanced customer inventory position with some remaining pockets of inventory digestion yet to occur. Hence, we will also begin to replenish the channel sometime in 2024.

Automotive revenue still grew 5% to $1.89 billion, but the business is now far in advance of 50% of total revenues. The constant market shift to EVs and electric Hybrids will drive further growth in 2024 and beyond along with the replenishment of inventory.

The inventory replenishment boost alone will lead to at least $500 million in additional revenues. The company is forecast to hit 2023 sales of $13 billion, so the lean inventory push has been a solid headwind to revenues this year.

NXP has long forecasted the Automotive segment to grow around a nearly 12% annual clip. The inventory digestion in 2023 should help the company top those revenue growth targets in 2024, even if global vehicle production is only up 1%.

The company beat EPS estimates by $0.11, but earnings were down from the $3.81 record earned last Q3. NXP Semi. spent slightly more on R&D to remain competitive with new product development, but operating margins should return to prior levels of nearly 37% last Q3.

Low Hurdles

The current analyst estimates provide an easy hurdle for NXP Semi. to top in 2024. Analysts predict 2024 revenues will only grow $0.65 billion to reach $13.9 billion.

The catch here is the distribution channel inventory restocking will add $0.5 billion in sales likely next year. The automotive business alone should contribute the majority of the $0.65 billion worth of growth at a 10% growth rate.

The other segments remain shaky due to unpredictable Chinese demand. The Industrial & IoT segment has targeted growth rates of +10% and the improving Q3 trends should support a turnaround in this segment next year.

The stock only trades at 12x 2024 EPS targets of $14.88. The opportunity here is for NXP to easily soar past the 7% EPS growth targeted for 2024, especially considering the inventory restocking is an easy $500 million boost to sales.

Not to mention, NXP regularly repurchases shares providing a further tailwind with a slight reduction in share count on an annual basis. The company reduced the share count by 3.6 million shares in the last year alone.

Our view is that NXP easily beats EPS targets similar to the recent trends and the company ends up topping $15 in EPS next year. The stock is cheap and the tailwinds in 2024 will help the momentum.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that NXP Semi. should head back towards all-time highs above $225. The company remains primed for strong growth in the auto sector and more normalized growth in other segments while the stock isn't currently priced for solid growth.